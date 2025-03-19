Goldberg Talks Never Getting To Wrestle John Cena, Fan Perception Of Him
Goldberg has worked with some of the best talents in the history of pro wrestling throughout his career, but never got a chance to wrestle John Cena.
During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Goldberg spoke about Cena and said getting his hands around Cena's throat would have been cool.
Goldberg didn't rule out that happening in 2025 either.
"I never got a chance to get my hand around Cena's throat. That might have been cool. There are a lot of people I would have loved to have faced back in the day, but the fact is, what does that do for the business now? A lot of people don't even remember me that watch wrestling right now. A lot of people don't know me because they speak negatively of me. I think I was an innovator of sorts. There are a plethora (of people)."- Goldberg (h/t Fightful)
Goldberg continued:
I'd love to have a rematch with Roman [Reigns]. There are so many guys that are so talented and on the cusp of stardom if not there yet, that are possibilities. Bron Breakker. It's a logical solution. It's all in how the powers that be want to make it happen.- Goldberg
We'll figure it out and hopefully, at the end of the day, I'm able to present myself in a positive manner to where the people of today, who don't remember me, will sure as frick remember me after they see me my last time, and it won't be in a negative way,"
Goldberg has claimed that he is scheduled to have the final match of his career this summer. There is no word as to when or where that final match would take place. A final opponent for Goldberg hasn't been revealed either.
Like Goldberg, Cena will also have his final match in 2025. Cena is currently on a retirement tour in WWE and recently turned heel after winning the men's Elimination Chamber match. Because of that victory, he is scheduled to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.
Goldberg's last match in WWE was back at Elimination Chamber in 2022. In that match, which took place in Saudi Arabia, Goldberg lost to Roman Reigns.
