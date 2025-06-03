Identity Of The Doctor Who Tended To Sami Zayn On WWE Raw Revealed
It's been tough sledding for Sami Zayn as of late.
Ever since he found himself in the crosshairs of Seth Rollins, Zayn has consistently been fighting for his life against The Visionary and his new allies of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.
Monday night on WWE Raw in Tulsa, Oklahoma was no different. Not once, but twice Sami found himself in a losing battle. Following his tag team match against Breakker and Reed, Zayn was receiving medical attention backstage when he was interrupted by the other thorn in his side at present time in Karrion Kross.
Kross politely asked the doctor on scene to vacate the area so he could have a private word with his fellow 'bad guy.'
The doctor was only on screen for a few seconds, but some fans on social media hilariously misidentified her as former Raw ring announcer Samantha Irvin.
In reality the young woman who was tending to Zayn was Salvadoran independent wrestler Alejandra Quintanilla, who has wrestled a number of matches for CMLL and MLW this year.
Quintanilla also has a couple of appearances for All Elite Wrestling under her belt, as she appeared on two episodes of AEW Dark back during the show's run.
She wrestled Red Velvet and Marina Shafir, but has not returned to AEW since the spring of 2022.
