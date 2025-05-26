Major Star Reportedly Set To Make Return Tonight On WWE Raw
Liv Morgan is reportedly set to return to WWE imminently.
As noted yesterday, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported Sunday Morgan was set to appear on WWE TV shortly, with a possible return set for the May 26 episode of Monday Night Raw. That now seems to be the case.
Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported on PWInsider Elite Monday morning that Morgan was indeed in the plans for Monday's edition of Raw. He notes that her tag team partner Raquel Rodriguez is also set for the episode.
This will be Morgan's first appearance on WWE TV since she left to film "Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo" several weeks ago, her first major movie role. This came on the heels of winning back the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Rodriguez, a title she had initially lost at WrestleMania 41 to Lyra Valkyria and a returning Becky Lynch. They would win the belts back the night after, and Lynch would eventually turn on Valkyria.
WWE Raw On Netflix Preview (5/26/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Her most recent WWE match was on the post-WrestleMania edition of NXT, which saw she and Rodriguez successfully defend the tag titles against Tatum Paxley and the recently-released Gigi Dolin.
Monday's edition of Raw should be a loaded one, as Seth Rollins will aim to punch his ticket to the men's Money in the Bank ladder match as part of a pair of qualifying matches for the Premium Live Event.
