New Segments Announced For Monday Night's Episode Of WWE Raw

Zack Heydorn

WWE has announced new matches and segments for Monday night's Elimination Chamber PLE go-home episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.

First, WWE announced that CM Punk, Logan Paul, and Seth Rollins will appear live on the show. All three men are participants in the men's Elimination Chamber match at the PLE.

The winner of that match will wrestle for the Undisputed WWE Championship -- the title that Cody Rhodes currently holds -- at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

Also, the company announced that both the WWE Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley, and the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther, would make appearances on the show as well. Last week on Raw, Gunther and his WrestleMania challenger, Jey Uso, continued their feud with a major brawl.

As for Ripley, she's scheduled to defend her championship against Iyo Sky on next week's episode of Raw. The winner of the women's Elimination Chamber match will face the winner of that match for the title at WrestleMania.

Finally, WWE has added two matches to Monday's show. The New Day will square off against LWO, while Penta, Ludwig Kaiser, and Pete Dunne will battle in a triple-threat match.

Other announced matches for the show include Dakota Kai vs. Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship and Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

