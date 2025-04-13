Rhea Ripley Attends UFC 314, Cuts Promo And Embraces Alexander Volkanovski
Rhea Ripley was on hand at UFC 314 on Saturday night in Miami and embraced her fellow Australian and the new UFC Featherweight Champion, Alexander Volkanovski.
Ahead of WrestleMania 41 next weekend, Ripley was in the building for Volkanovski's title fight against Diego Lopes. Ripley recorded a social video for the TKO Group (owner of both UFC and WWE) social media channels ahead of the fight.
"I'm here to support the Aussie boy himself, Volkanovski," Ripley said. "And in seven days, both Aussies are going to have their championships back. Tonight, Volk at UFC 314 and me, Rhea Ripley, at WrestleMania 41. Let's go! Aussie, Aussie, Aussie!"
Volkanovski did win his championship back and defeated Lopes via decision to win the the UFC Featherweight Championship. After the fight, Ripley embraced Volkanovski backstage in Miami.
Ripley will face both Iyo Sky and Bianca Belair for the WWE Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. WrestleMania 41 emanates from inside Allegiant Stadium on April 19 and April 20.
In an interview with The Takedown on SI, Ripley spoke highly of her match at WrestleMania and openly discussed the big storyline between her and Belair that has been at play throughout the build.
Other announced matches for WrestleMania include John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Jey Uso vs. Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship, and much more.
The full WrestleMania card broken out by night was announced by WWE on Friday.
