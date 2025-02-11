Rhea Ripley Set To Defend Her World Championship Against Iyo Sky On WWE Raw After Elimination Chamber
Rhea Ripley will defend her WWE Women's World Championship against Iyo Sky on WWE Raw in three weeks -- the night after the Elimination Chamber PLE. The match was made official on this week's episode of the show.
Last week on Raw, Ripley inadvertently cost Sky her Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Liv Morgan. Ripley ran to the ring to even the odds against Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez but ended up striking Liv, causing Sky to be disqualified.
This week on Raw, Ripley and Sky crossed paths in the backstage area. Ripley said she didn't think she owed Sky anything, but said that she wanted to defend her title against Sky. Ripley then revealed that she went to Adam Pearce and got him to make a match between the two of them official.
At this time, we don't know who will be challenging for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania.
MORE: Jey Uso Will Face Gunther For The World Heavyweight Championship At WrestleMania 41
Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair has not decided who she will face yet and the winner of the women's Elimination Chamber match will face whichever champion Charlotte doesn't pick.
Ripley won the world championship from Liv Morgan on the first-ever episode of WWE Raw on Netflix. Last year at WrestleMania, Ripley successfully defended the world title against Becky Lynch.
