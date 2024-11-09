The Takedown Recap (Nov 9, 2024): The Top WWE, AEW, & Pro Wrestling News You Missed Yesterday
Miss a day, miss a lot.
Friday's wrestling news cycle started off with a massive WWE Premium Live Event announcement for early next year and ended with all four members of the original Bloodline reuniting on Friday Night SmackDown to accept a challenge for WarGames.
While the main event of Survivor Series appears set for the end of the month, numerous WWE Championship matches have been scheduled for next week. AND... an all new Championship has been introduced for the absolutely stacked Women's Division in WWE.
Here's everything you missed from Friday, November 8 in today's Takedown Recap:
- In case you missed SmackDown, The OG Bloodline is back! Sami Zayn is now fully back in the fold as he, Roman Reigns and the Usos appear set to take on Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa at Survivor Series WarGames in Vancouver on Saturday, November 30.
- It's something that has reportedly been in the works for months. WWE has introduced an all new Women's United States Championship that will be exclusive to Friday Night SmackDown.
- Fresh off their win over Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair will defend their titles against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez this Monday night (11/11) on Raw.
- Two Championship matches have been announced for next Friday's (11/15) episode of SmackDown. Nia Jax will defend her WWE Women's Championship against Naomi, while the Motor City Machine Guns will put their WWE Tag Team titles on the line against the Street Profits.
- Elimination Chamber is heading north of the border once again in 2025. The Rogers Centre in Toronto will be holding it's first Premium Live Event since WrestleMania 18, which was headlined by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Hulk Hogan. The annual stop between the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania will take place Saturday, March 1 next year.
- WWE has announced that they'll be bringing an old school look and feel to Saturday Night's Main Event when the classic showcase returns to New York on Dec. 14. New ticket information is also now available.
- Both the AEW Trios Championships and the TNT Championship will be on the line on tonight's episode of AEW Collision. The show was filmed Thursday night in Providence, Rhode Island. Get all the match results HERE.
- Mercedes Moné made a surprise appearance at NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed on Friday night. The NJPW STRONG Women's Champion confronted Hazuki after she won a No 1. Contender's Fatal 4-Way and laid her out with a backstabber. Moné will defend her title against Hazuki at Strong Style Evolved on December 15.
- The Grizzled Young Vets defeated TMDK Friday Night at NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed to become the new NJPW STRONG Tag Team Champions.
- During an exclusive conversation with The Takedown on SI, NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Gabe Kidd promised he would 'end' AEW star Kenny Omega after the two got into a backstage brawl in Japan.
