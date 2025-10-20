Andrade Reveals Truth About Working With Rey Fénix In WWE
Former WWE star Andrade has had one of the most rollercoaster months in wrestling history, but he's not looking back on his time in WWE with bitterness. That's especially true when it comes to his former tag team partner Rey Fénix.
Andrade returned to AEW as Andrade El Idolo earlier this month following his sudden WWE departure. He was released by the company in September after having violated the company's wellness policy, which led to a sudden stop on his tag team with Fénix.
Sources had indicated to The Takedown on SI at the time that there were major creative plans for the two, including likely winning the WWE Tag Team Championship.
Speaking on Instagram on Sunday, Andrade opened up about what it was like to work with Fénix, who he spent most of 2025 tagging with.
“This dude brought my angel. When we were wrestling, we always spoke about stories what we would eat for dinner later," he said, through a rough translation. "We were always chill & thinking about new things to do. We became good friends."
The two began teaming together in May, and had their last match with one another at SummerSlam in a wild TLC match that would see The Wyatt Sicks walk out as tag champions.
Andrade's Uncertain Future
Though we know we won't be seeing Andrade and Fénix team up again any time soon, it is also possible we may not see Andrade in a ring altogether for a long time.
Despite making the jump to AEW in the beginning of October, when he joined the Don Callis Family to set up a program with Kennny Omega, he disappeared immediately from TV. After a couple of weeks of uncertainty, reports emerged about potential violations of a non-compete clause that TKO and WWE had over him as a result of being dismissed for cause and/or breach of contract.
Initial reports even suggested the non-compete spanned a full year, unpaid.
During the AEW WrestleDream media call last week, AEW founder Tony Khan was asked directly by The Takedown on SI about Andrade's AEW status and whether or not there was worry over a potential contract violation. Khan praised Andrade as a talent, but declined to go into the specifics of the working agreement situation at this time. He also did not give any indication on if Andrade is actively an AEW talent, despite having returned to TV for one night.
