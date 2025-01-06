WWE To Use Drones To Help Boost Production Value Of WWE Raw On Netflix
Lookout for flying drones!
The WWE is set to utilize drones to help boost the production value of their WWE Raw brand during its upcoming run on Netflix, which begins tonight inside the Intuit Dome.
During an interview with Sports Business Journal, Brian Fadem -- the VP and line producer at WWE -- spoke about various changes that fans can expect on the new platform, including the use of drones.
“That’s one thing we’re really going to try to lean into,” said Fadem on using drones. “Getting these drones to be used in intimate ways and really take the viewer who’s at home, trying to get them to feel here like everyone else.”
WWE Raw On Netflix Premiere Reportedly Set To Open With Roman Reigns vs Solo Sikoa Tribal Combat Match
The Sports Business Journal report indicated that the drones will be used to feature WWE stars on the show in never-before-seen ways.
Rehearsals included looking at audio and video technology, which included new tools like a point-to-point sky cam system, a techno crane for more intimate in-ring shots, and drones inside and outside the venue. The drones will use never-before-seen shots of WWE talent to be integrated within “Raw,” and a dedicated drone team to work exclusively backstage to capture talent arrivals and behind-the-scenes content.- Sports Business Journal
The WWE Raw on Netflix premiere will feature Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk in the main event and the Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa Tribal Combat Match as the opening contest. Other announced matches on the show include Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship, Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso, and the return of The Rock.
