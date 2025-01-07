WWE NXT New Years Evil Preview (01/07/25): Start Time, Date, Match Card, How to Watch & More
Coming off a historic debut for WWE Raw on Netflix, the train keeps on moving along as NXT presents New Years Evil on Tuesday evening from the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, Calif.
On top of what was already a stacked show, The Rock announced on Monday's Raw that he will be making an appearance on tonight's show.
The main event of the show is a triple threat match for the NXT Heavyweight Championship as Trick Williams defends the gold against Eddy Thorpe and Oba Femi.
Femi earned the crack at Williams when he returned as a surprise entrant to replace Thorpe and won the Iron Survivor Match at NXT Deadline back in December.
It was to be believed Thorpe had been attacked before Deadline. However, on the Dec. 10 edition of NXT, Thorpe demanded a crack at Williams, who agreed to the bout. Then in a surprise, Thorpe told Ava he faked his own attack.
Williams and Thorpe squared off on the Dec. 17 edition of NXT for the championship, but the match ended in a double pin. Thorpe got upset at the result and Williams told Ava he'd put the belt on the line in a three-way.
Also on the show, Roxanne Perez looks to knock Giulia out of the championship picture for good when she puts her NXT Women's Title at stake against the Japanese superstar.
They wrestled once before on NXT's debut on CW on Oct. 1 with Perez getting the pin after some help of a returning Cora Jade.
Giulia clawed her back into title contention, which culminated in her winning the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge match at Deadline. Now, she looks to claim her first WWE title.
Lastly, Lexus King faces Charlie Dempsey in a sudden death match for the Heritage Cup and a fatal four-way match to determine the No. 1 contender for the NXT Women's North American Title as Kelani Jordan, Cora Jade, Stephanie Vaquer and Lola Vice square off.
Here's everything we know about WWE NXT New Years Evil.
How to Watch WWE NXT Years Evil Tonight:
TV: CW Streaming: YouTube TV, Hulu
WWE NXT New Years Evil Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m.ET / 5 p.m. PT
Where is WWE NXT New Years Evil:
WWE NXT New Years Evil will take place from the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, Calif.
When is WWE NXT New Years Evil:
Date: January 7, 2025
WWE NXT New Years Evil Match Card:
NXT Heavyweight Championship match: Trick Williams (c) vs. Oba Femi vs. Eddy Thorpe
NXT Women's Title Match: Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Giulia
NXT Heritage Cup Sudden Death Rules Match: Lexus King (c) vs. Charlie Dempsey
No. 1 Contender's Match For NXT Women's North American Title: Kelani Jordan vs. Cora Jade vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Lola Vice
Gigi Dolan, Shotzi and Tatum Paxley vs. Fatal Influence
The Rock appears
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Rumors: Major Return Plan Scrapped For Undertaker Appearance After Rhea Ripley's World Title Win
Roman Reigns And Paul Heyman Drop WWE 2K25 Teaser On Raw; X-Box Releases First Images
John Cena Reveals Plans To Win WWE Royal Rumble And Break World Title Record At WrestleMania
Paul Heyman Makes Pitch For Roman Reigns & Others To Receive Emmy Consideration With WWE's Move to Netflix