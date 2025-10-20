WWE Raw Results, Highlights, And Live Blog (10/20/25)
This week's episode of WWE Raw is set to be a news-making show with three championship matches slated to dominate the night.
First, Becky Lynch will defend her WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship against Maxxine Dupri. Lynch and Dupri have been embroiled in a mini-feud as of late, with Lynch disrespecting Dupri after having already beat enher. Dupri will look for revenge on Lynch this week on WWE Raw.
Also, The Judgment Day will defend their WWE World Tag Team Championships this week. The titles haven't been defended since earlier this summer. Two contenders are coming for the belts. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh will take the team of AJ Styles and Dragon Lee this week.
Most recently, Styles is coming off a loss to John Cena at the WWE Crown Jewel PLE. Can Styles get momentum back on his side and gold around his waist?
Finally, the WWE Men's Intercontinental Championship will be on the line this week, too. Dominik Mysterio successfully defended his championship last week against Penta. This week, he'll face another challenging task. Rusev gets his title shot and has vowed to become champion. Rusev has been on a roll recently with big wins over Sheamus.
This week on Raw marks the first time we'll see Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman since they turned on their Vision leader, Seth Rollins, to close the show last week. Not only will we hear from that trio on this week's show, but there will likely be an update on the status of Seth Rollins.
Is Rollins injured? If so, will he still be the WWE World Heavyweight Champion? We'll find out this week on WWE Raw, as Raw General Manager Adam Pearce will address the Rollins injury, what it means for Raw, and what the future of the championship will be.
WWE Raw Results:
WWE Raw Card (Announced):
Raw GM Adam Pearce will provide an update on World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins
Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed & Paul Heyman address the WWE Universe
Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Rusev for the Men's Intercontinental Championship
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Maxxine Dupri for the Women's Intercontinental Championship
Finn Balor & JD McDonagh (c) vs. AJ Styles & Dragon Lee for the WWE Tag Team Championship
