Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Raw Results, Highlights, And Live Blog (10/20/25)

Full results and highlights from this week's episode of WWE Raw.

Zack Heydorn

WWE.com

This week's episode of WWE Raw is set to be a news-making show with three championship matches slated to dominate the night.

First, Becky Lynch will defend her WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship against Maxxine Dupri. Lynch and Dupri have been embroiled in a mini-feud as of late, with Lynch disrespecting Dupri after having already beat enher. Dupri will look for revenge on Lynch this week on WWE Raw.

Also, The Judgment Day will defend their WWE World Tag Team Championships this week. The titles haven't been defended since earlier this summer. Two contenders are coming for the belts. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh will take the team of AJ Styles and Dragon Lee this week.

Most recently, Styles is coming off a loss to John Cena at the WWE Crown Jewel PLE. Can Styles get momentum back on his side and gold around his waist?

Finally, the WWE Men's Intercontinental Championship will be on the line this week, too. Dominik Mysterio successfully defended his championship last week against Penta. This week, he'll face another challenging task. Rusev gets his title shot and has vowed to become champion. Rusev has been on a roll recently with big wins over Sheamus.

MORE: Several Notable Former WWE Names Reportedly Coaching At Performance Center

This week on Raw marks the first time we'll see Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman since they turned on their Vision leader, Seth Rollins, to close the show last week. Not only will we hear from that trio on this week's show, but there will likely be an update on the status of Seth Rollins.

Is Rollins injured? If so, will he still be the WWE World Heavyweight Champion? We'll find out this week on WWE Raw, as Raw General Manager Adam Pearce will address the Rollins injury, what it means for Raw, and what the future of the championship will be.

WWE Raw Results:

Check back at 8pm EST for full results and highlights from this week's episode of WWE Raw.

WWE Raw Card (Announced):

Raw GM Adam Pearce will provide an update on World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins

Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed & Paul Heyman address the WWE Universe

Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Rusev for the Men's Intercontinental Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Maxxine Dupri for the Women's Intercontinental Championship

Finn Balor & JD McDonagh (c) vs. AJ Styles & Dragon Lee for the WWE Tag Team Championship

The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More

Andrade Reveals Truth About Working With Rey Fénix In WWE

An Updated Timeline For Jacob Fatu's Return After Backstage Attack On WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes Responds To The Idea Of Turning Heel In Fan Exchange On X

WWE Raw On Netflix Preview (10/20/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Published
Zack Heydorn
ZACK HEYDORN

Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for a decade and writes news, features, and interviews for The Takedown On SI. He also hosts and cohosts a variety of WWE and AEW shows on YouTube. Heydorn is a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is also the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon. You can follow Zack on X and Bluesky.

Home/WWE