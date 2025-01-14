WWE Raw Results (1/13/25): Lyra Valkyria Wins Women's IC Title, Penta Shines In Debut, Priest Beats Balor
History was made on this week's episode of WWE Raw.
For the first time ever, there is a Women's Intercontinental Champion. This week on the show, Lyra Valkyria defeated Dakota Kai in the finals of a weeks long tournament to win the championship. The match included some huge spots, including a devastating vertical suplex on Kai from the ring apron to the floor.
Kai looked to have the match won after hitting her finisher, but she was unable to make a pin due to the fact that Valkyria rolled out of the ring. Soon after, Valkyria hit her Nightwing finsher and covered for the victory. After the match, Adam Pearce awarded Valkyria the championship belt. Then, she and Kai shook hands and hugged.
This week also marked the debut of Penta. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion was revealed as the mystery luchador opponent for Chad Gable in the opening match on the show. The two proceeded to have a tremendous back and forth match.
Gable targeted Penta's knee for most of the bout, but Penta was able to overcome and connect with his high-flying and fast-paced offense to get the victory. After the match, Penta said that WWE was his new home.
In other news, even though CM Punk and Seth Rollins collided last week on Raw in the main event, it seems that their feud is still very much on. Punk opened the show this week and officially declared for the Royal Rumble. Soon after he did, Seth Rollins walked to the ring to face-off with his bitter rival.
Rollins said that last week's loss to Punk was the worst loss of his entire career. He then said that he also will enter the Royal Rumble and will love throwing Punk over the top rope to kill his dream of main-eventing WrestleMania.
Drew McIntyre heard that and walked out to the ring to join Punk and Rollins. McIntyre said he was declaring for the Royal Rumble and that he was sick of both Rollins and Punk. Later in the show, McIntyre vs. Rollins was set for next week.
The WWE Saturday Night's Main Event card on January 25 started to come into focus this week on Raw. Gunther made his Netflix debut and was challenged by Jey Uso to a world title match. Gunther accepted and later in the show the match was made official.
Rhea Ripley made her first Raw appearance since winning the WWE Women's World Championship from Liv Morgan last week. Ripley walked to the ring to a raucous response from the audience and said that Mami was back on top. Nia Jax then walked to the ring and teased that she may be on the move thanks to the WWE Transfer Portal opening up.
Jax talked down to Rhea Ripley and Bayley -- who was sitting ringside. Bayley got in Jax's face and was pushed over. In response, Ripley stood up for Bayley and hit Jax with a headbutt. Jax delivered the same back and dropped Ripley to the mat. Then, both Ripley and Bayley battled Jax and tossed her out of the ring.
In the main event, Damian Priest defeated Finn Balor in a Street Fight. The match included multiple table spots including a huge Falcon Arrow on Balor from the stage and through some staging equipment. Balor was loaded up on a stretcher, but Priest wheeled him back toward the ring for the match to continue.
The Judgment Day got involved, but were run off by The War Raiders. Priest dropped Balor through a table with a Razor's Edge before hitting South of Heaven for the win.
Full WWE Raw Results (1/13/25)
- Penta defeated Chad Gable
- Sheamus defeated Ludwig Kaiser
- Lyra Valkyria defeated Dakota Kai to become the first-ever WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion
- Sami Zayn defeated The Miz
- Damian Priest defeated Finn Balor in a Street Fight
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Royal Rumble Preview: Date, Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Major WrestleMania Rematch Set For Next Week's WWE Raw
The Wyatt Sicks Officially Moved To WWE SmackDown
5 Facts About Penta El Zero Miedo After His WWE Debut on Monday Night Raw