WWE Raw Results (2/17/25): Rollins And Perez Qualify For Chamber, Sami Gets Owens, Gunther Taunts Jey Uso
Sami Zayn didn't get to throw punches at Kevin Owens on this week's episode of WWE Raw, but he got the match that he wanted.
WWE Raw this week started with Zayn in the ring talking about his history with Kevin Owens. He discussed their journey together as pro wrestlers, but ended his discussion with a demand. Zayn demanded he fight Kevin Owens at Elimination Chamber.
In response, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce told Zayn that nobody has cleared him to wrestle. Zayn said that he didn't care and wanted the match anyway. Pearce only offered up an Unsanctioned Match and Zayn jumped at it. The match is officially unofficial for March 1 at the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE.
Lyra Valkyria got a new challenger for her WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship on this week's episode of Raw. Dakota Kai defeated Ivy Nile in a number one contender match to earn her shot at the title. Kai made it all the way to the finals of the Women's IC Championship tournament to crown the first-ever champion, but lost to Valkyria.
After officially choosing Gunther as his WrestleMania opponent last week on the show, Jey Uso fought off the WWE World Heavyweight Champion this week. Gunther walked to the ring from the audience and mocked Jey's Yeet entrance as the crowd booed. Gunther then asked Pat McAfee to tell him whether or not he thought Jey could actually beat him at WrestleMania. McAfee said that he hoped he would.
From there, Jey walked down the ramp and got an enormous pop from the crowd. WWE officials tried to hold him back, but he was able to get shots in on Gunther. Later in the show, Jey was interviewed backstage and reiterated that because Gunther overlooks him, he would do the unthinkable and win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania.
Roxanne Perez qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber match. She now joins Bayley, Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Liv Morgan. The winner will face whoever is the WWE Women's World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania.
During the match, Bianca Belair and Naomi ran down to the ring and attacked Morgan. On Friday's episode of Smackdown, Nick Aldis revealed that Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez may have been involved with Jade Cargill's attack. Rodriguez was distracted by Belair and Naomi and got rolled up by Perez.
In other action, AJ Styles defeated Dominik Mysterio in this week's opening match. After, Bron Breakker tried to his a Super Spear on Styles, but hit Dominik instead. The New Day cut a promo in the ring and gloated about taking out Rey Mysterio after Raw went off the air last week. The LWO interrupted the promo and attacked both Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to defend Rey's honor.
In the main event, Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor with a Stomp to qualify for the men's Elimination Chamber. Rollins now joins a star-studded field including John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, and Damian Priest inside the Chamber with a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania on the line.
Rollins rolled through Balor's crossface submission and then hit the Stomp for the victory. Notably, members of Balor's Judgment Day faction did not interfere in the match.
Full WWE Raw Results (2/17/25)
- AJ Styles defeated Dominik Mysterio
- Dakota Kai defeated Ivy Nile to become the number one contender for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship
- Penta defeated Pete Dunne
- Roxanne Perez defeated Raquel Rodriguez to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match
- Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
The Undertaker Reveals What He Misses Most After His WWE Retirement
AJ Styles Defends Road Dogg After Appointment To Co-Lead Writer of WWE SmackDown
Update On John Cena's WWE Raw Schedule Following Elimination Chamber