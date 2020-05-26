Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert is a team-changing talent with 25/25 potential, even in his rookie season. Are you willing to pay for his draft capital?

The still-to-be-determined start of the 2020 MLB season has added an interesting wrinkle to fantasy baseball draft prep. We at SI Fantasy want to provide you with the best possible information heading into your drafts in these unprecedented times.

Our "Draft or Pass" video series takes a closer look at a fantasy player that will be debated often leading up to fantasy drafts, in many cases, because of the delayed start to the season. Are our hosts targeting this player specifically? Are they avoiding him entirely?

Today's video focuses on Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert.

Draft or Pass at current ADP: 100.2 (OF28)?

We are all forced to wait longer than expected to see the debut of rookie outfielder Luis Robert because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Has the hype waned in the meantime? No, not really.

There's only an eyelash of space between Robert and a Top 100 draft price. Is it worth paying that price for an unproven talent? Yes, especially since the price has dropped a little since March. The rookie doesn't quite crack my Top 75, but I would not be surprised to see his ADP creep closer to that mark once a new Opening Day is announced. He was a Top 90 pick in NFBC and CBS leagues during spring training.

He may have zero MLB games under his belt, but he has the profile to be extremely successful. The power-speed combo has fantasy managers salivating. Taking a rookie this high isn't without a whole boatload of risk, but a 25-25 season is well within reach for this top prospect.

My preseason projection for Robert was 78 runs, 24 home runs, 75 RBI, 22 stolen bases, and a .265 batting average in 533 at-bats. That placed him as my No. 23 outfielder and No. 76 overall player. I still believe in a prorated version of those projections now. Plus, for what it's worth, Robert did well right out of the gates in this simulation!

I can't wait to see Robert on the field in an MLB uniform for the first time.

