After an impressive 2019 debut, fantasy drafters seem to be holding back their enthusiasm for Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette. SI Fantasy's Jaime Eisner holds a very bullish position on the 22-year-old.

The still-to-be-determined start of the 2020 MLB season has added an interesting wrinkle to fantasy baseball draft prep. We here at SI Fantasy want to provide you with the best information possible heading into your drafts in these unprecedented times.

Our "Draft or Pass" video series takes a closer look at a fantasy player that will be debated often leading up to fantasy drafts, in many cases, because of the delayed start to the season. Are our hosts targeting this player specifically? Are they avoiding him entirely?

Today's video focuses on Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette.

Draft or Pass at current ADP: 67.6 (SS13)?

Bichette debuted with a bang in 2019, hitting .311 with 11 home runs in just 46 games. What will he do for an encore this season? He can be a Top 10 fantasy shortstop.

Bichette, currently being drafted in the sixth round as the 13th shortstop off the board, is expected to hit at the top of a young and talented Blue Jays lineup. Cavan Biggio, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. should fill out the top-half of Toronto's order and put Bichette in a great position to score runs. Even in a partial season, Bichette won't post a .260 ISO or hit a home run every 17.8 at-bats as he did in his brief time in the majors last season, but he should be able to reach a prorated version of 20 home runs with upside for more.

Here was my projection for Bichette back in March: 92 runs, 21 home runs, 72 RBI, 21 stolen bases, and a .279 batting average in 603 at-bats. He ranked as my No. 10 shortstop and No. 43 overall player. Shortstop may be a deep position, but Bichette has all the tools fantasy managers desire. I'd be willing to spend a late fourth-round pick on him.

