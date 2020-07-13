Mark Your Calendars: August 3rd Should be a Sports Holiday

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, sports fans will have over 20 live games from the MLB, NHL, and NBA on August 3rd.

Sports and Business News: Monday, July 13th

August 3rd Must Be Celebrated by Sports Fans

Sports fans need to mark their calendars for Monday August 3rd. It may seem like a very ordinary day, but August 3rd will have 22 live games of the MLB, NBA, and NHL action.

The MLB is starting their season on July 23rd. The NBA is re-starting their season on July 30th, and the NHL on August 1st.

So, August 3rd will have the most multi-sport games since the coronavirus pandemic shut-down the sports world.

Six NHL games.

Six NBA games.

10 MLB games.

This needs to be a movement! Make this day a holiday. Celebrate the return of sports. Sports Illustrated’s Corey Parson took to his Instagram account with a photo of the entire sports schedule for that first Monday in August which features games between the Capitals and Lightning, Yankees and Orioles, Lakers and Jazz.

We need a #hashtag for August 3rd. We need massive social media engagement. The best part of this movement is it doesn’t require any in-person gatherings. People can celebrate August 3rd while socially distancing, not in danger of contracting or spreading the coronavirus and we can all enjoy sports together albeit virtually from our own homes, apartments, or places of residence.

August 3rd. A day for sports fans to celebrate!

Let's get it going!

Russell Westbrook Announces Positive COVID-19 Result

Houston Rockets All-Star Russell Westbrook announced on his instagram he tested positive for COVID-19 before traveling to the NBA’s bubble in Orlando. Houston’s James Harden also did not travel with the team but the Rockets didn’t give an update as to why.

Tiger is Back

The PGA announced fans will not be allowed to attend events for the rest of the year. The next PGA event is the Memorial Tournament which starts Thursday, July 16th and Tiger Woods announced he will participate. It’s the first time Woods will make an appearance on an official PGA Tour event since February.

Daily Business Update

There are 12.9 million cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with over 570,000 deaths. The U.S. has over 3.3 million cases and 135,000 deaths. Miami has now taken the baton from New York City as the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez told Good Morning America that, “there’s no doubt that our death rate is going to go up after the next week or two.”

On Sunday, Florida reported 15,300 new cases. Back during New York’s peak, the highest daily count was around 12,000. Florida is not one of the 20 states that have a mask mandate statewide. And that follows the World Health Organization reporting over 230,000 new cases worldwide on Sunday, which set a new global record for the number of cases announced in one day. Combined, the U.S. and Brazil accounted for nearly half of those cases. The WHO has warned that too many countries are heading in the wrong direction.

”If the basics aren’t followed, there’s only one way that this pandemic is going to go...it’s going to get worse and worse and worse,” the WHO’s director noted. And this comes as many wonder whether or not their children will be going back to school in the fall.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross contributed to this report.