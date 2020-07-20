2020 Fantasy Baseball: ADP Report – Catchers & First Basemen

In this fantasy baseball ADP report for catchers and first basemen, SI Fantasy analyst Shawn Childs gives his final look at the average draft position movement before the season gets underway.

Catchers ADP Report

The catching position has been frustrating over the last three seasons. Only five-times over this span has a catcher had over 500 at-bats (J.T. Realmuto – twice, Yasmani Grandal, Yadier Molina, and Salvador Perez).

In 2017, six catchers had 20 home runs or more with Gary Sanchez leading the way (.278 with 79 runs, 33 home runs, and 90 RBI over 471 at-bats).

Five catchers had 20 or more home runs in 2018. Salvador Perez had the most power (27 HRs and 80 RBI) while J.T. Realmuto posted the best catching season (.277 with 74 runs, 21 home runs, and 74 RBI over 477 at-bats).

Last season eight different catchers hit over 20 home runs. Gary Sanchez only had 396 at-bats, but he finished with a league-high 34 home runs and 77 RBI. For the second straight season, J.T. Realmuto had the most value (.275 with 92 runs, 25 home runs, 83 RBI, and nine steals over 513 at-bats).

Based on my 2020 projections for 60 games, the average of the top 12 catchers would hit .266 with 22 runs, eight home runs, 26 RBI, and one stolen base with 165 at-bats. Here’s a look at the top 12 catching options based on ADP:

First Basemen ADP Report

From a distance, the first base player pool looks weaker than expected after considering the jump in home runs in 2019. Three players had over 100 runs and over 100 RBI – Freddie Freeman (.295/113/38/121/6), Pete Alonso (.260/103/53/120/1), and Cody Bellinger (.305/121/47/115/15).

D.J. LeMahieu was a fourth player (.327 with 109 runs, 26 home runs, 102 RBI, and five steals), but I consider him to have the most value when slotted to play second base for a fantasy team.

Last year 16 players with a first base qualification hit 30 home runs or more. Seven players scored over 100 runs, and seven players had over 100 RBI.

In 2018, no first basemen scored over 100 runs, and only three players had over 100 RBI. Only six players had 30 home runs or more.

Here’s a look at the top 12 first basemen by 2020 ADP in five NFBC Main Events in July:

