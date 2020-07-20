2020 Fantasy Baseball: ADP Report – Second Base & Shortstop

In this fantasy baseball ADP report for second basemen and shortstops, SI Fantasy analyst Shawn Childs gives his final look at the average draft position movement before the MLB season throws its first pitch.

Second Basemen ADP Report

Last year seven players hit 30 home runs or more at second base, with Gleyber Torres leading the way (.278 with 96 runs, 38 home runs, 90 RBI, and five steals).

Five players scored over 100 runs, and two players delivered over 100 RBI. D.J. LeMahieu had the best overall season at second base (.327 with 109 runs, 26 HRs, 102 RBI, and five SBs).

In 2018, no second basemen had over 100 RBI, and Ozzie Albies was the only player to score over 100 runs.

Max Muncy was the only player to hit over 30 home runs in 2018.

Last year the average of the top 12 second basemen hit .297 with 83 runs, 24 home runs, 78 RBI, and ten stolen bases over 512 at-bats. The second base position ranked fifth in overall hitter value.

Here’s a look at the top 12 second basemen by 2020 ADP in five NFBC Main Events in July:

Shortstops ADP Report

Last year eight players hit 30 home runs or more at shortstop. The best player at the position was Trevor Story (.294 with 111 runs, 35 home runs, 85 RBI, and 23 steals) by SIscore (+7.75). Alex Bregman (.296 with 122 runs, 41 home runs, 112 RBI, and five steals) ranked 2nd at short and 3rd at third base.

Seven players scored over 100 runs, and two players delivered over 100 RBI.

In 2018, four shortstops had 100 runs or more, and five players drove in over 100 runs. Five batters had over 30 home runs.

Last year the average of the top 12 shortstops hit .293 with 91 runs, 23 home runs, 75 RBI, and 20 stolen bases over 550 at-bats. The shortstop position ranked fifth in overall hitter value.

Here’s a look at the top 12 shortstops by 2020 ADP five NFBC Main Events in July:

