Sell High on Odell Beckham? Is Damien Harris the real deal? The SI Fantasy Podcast Breaks it Down

On the latest SI Fantasy Podcast, Corey Parson, Dr. Roto and Michael Fabiano break down the biggest stories from Week 4 and look ahead to the top pickups on the waiver wire for Week 5.

On the latest SI Fantasy podcast, we took a deep dive into some of the results from Week 4 in the NFL. Here are some of the highlights from the latest show.

Like most Cowboys fans, SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano can't believe how poor Dallas's defense is playing, calls it historically bad and questions why Jerry Jones and the Cowboys haven't made any outside attempts to improve it with free agents like Earl Thomas and Damon Harrison.

I asked my co-hosts if they would be willing to sell high on Odell Beckham after his big performance in Week 4. Fabs said he had Beckham as a must-start this week because of how pathetic the Cowboys defense is, and he would sell high this week because he doesn't think Beckham can continue to ball out like this in Cleveland's offense.

Dr. Roto on the other hand, thinks Beckham's fantasy managers should hold on to him. Doc points to Beckham's late-season schedule saying, "Beckham can help you win a championship by having big games down the stretch."

Before the game, both Fab

Additionally, the three of us were all very impressed with the play of Los Angeles Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. More importantly, from a fantasy perspective, those of us who took the draft day discount on Chargers WR Keenan Allen are really enjoying the benefits of this downfield attack from L.A.

Staying out west, Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake is becoming a problem for fantasy managers. The late first-round fantasy pick is not catching passes and not scoring touchdowns in a Cardinals offense that he was expected to do quite a bit of both in. Dr. Roto says Kyler Murray running is killing some of the fantasy value we thought Drake would have, but that backup running back Chase Edmonds is a player to target on the wire.

One name that could make some mid-to-late season noise is Patriots running back Damien Harris, who ran for 100 yards on 17 carries in New England's loss to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in KC Monday night. Ahead of last night's game, Dr. Roto mentioned Harris specifically as, "a guy I'd be looking at pretty closely" moving forward.

Lastly, Week 4 was not too bad injury-wise. Browns RB Nick Chubb and Chargers RB Austin Ekeler were the big names to get hurt, but we also discussed some names on the waiver wire that managers can target this week. Browns RB D'Ernest Johnson ran the ball well in place of the injured Chubb, and Chargers RB Joshua Kelley is a must-add if he is on your waiver wire. His backup, Justin Jackson, could have some value as well. Finally, both Fabs and Dr. Roto spoke about Panthers RB Reggie Bonnafon as a name to look out for as well.

Subscribe to the SI Fantasy Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.