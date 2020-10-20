Week 7 Fantasy Football Droppables - Bye-Bye JuJu

I know many of you will not want to read this, but the fantasy football regular season has now reached the halfway point for fantasy football owners. With six weeks of games in the books, it is now time to drop certain underperforming players or players who have seen their roles not evolve as anticipated. With six weeks of data, fantasy owners have learned enough to make informed decisions about which rostered players belong on the waiver wire.

The difference between winning a fantasy championship could be as small as deciding to drop a player that you invested highly in. It's been proven that the most dominant fantasy owners understand the importance of making difficult moves. Sometimes, you simply have to move on, just as NFL teams move on from players throughout the season. You do not want to overreact to one week of poor statistics, such as Tampa Bay WR Mike Evans producing only one reception for 10 receiving yards against Green Bay.

However, at the same time, don't hold onto a player just because you don't want to admit you made a mistake on draft day. Of course, fantasy owners also have to manage injuries and as well as monitor the COVID-19 list. So without further ado, here are some players fantasy owners should not hesitate to drop.

Quarterbacks

QB Daniel Jones, New York Giants

To say the second-year quarterback is mired in a sophomore slump is an understatement. Understandably, a lot of his regression can be attributed to the loss of star running back Saquon Barkley and the WR Sterling Shepard injury. Jones, owned in more than 64% of leagues, has thrown more interceptions (6) than touchdowns (3) in six games. Jones's hype as a 'sleeper' signal-caller needs to end after failing to surpass 222 yards passing in five of six games. Ranking outside the top-25 among all quarterbacks in fantasy football, the time has come to move on and perhaps look at Joe Burrow or Justin Herbert either via trade or the waiver wire (if either is still available)

QB Cam Newton, New England Patriots

As an Auburn Tiger fan since the days of Bo Jackson, it pains me to say, but Cam Newton is becoming too unreliable to trust as a QB1 in fantasy leagues. While being infected with COVID-19, the veteran has failed to surpass 162 yards passing in three of four games and is sporting an abysmal 2:4 touchdown-to-interception ratio. With dates against San Francisco, Buffalo, Baltimore, and the Chargers on the horizon, Newton will have less than favorable matchups to keep up his consistent production in the running game. Owned in 98% of leagues, many invested in Newton as their QB1 in 2020, and owners should perhaps look to Philadelphia's Carson Wentz, who many fantasy owners have already moved on from. Wentz has thrown multiple touchdown passes in three of six games and surprisingly added four rushing touchdowns.

Running Backs

RB Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens

It appears the time has come for fantasy owners to move on from the ten-year veteran. Ingram, owned in 97% of leagues, has failed to surpass 57 rushing yards in six games, posting less than 6-PPR fantasy points in four of six games. Expect the Ravens to begin to use rookie J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards more as the season moves along. The veteran came out of Week 6 with an ankle injury and is questionable for Week 7 against Pittsburgh. Many fantasy teams are now fighting to stay alive in the playoff hunt, and it's time to cut bait with an aging player who has become a liability in starting lineups.

RB Matt Breida, Miami Dolphins

Breida, owned in 43% of leagues, has taken a firm back seat to Myles Gaskin in the Miami backfield. The fourth-year back out of Georgia Southern has scored less than 5-PPR fantasy points in five of six games this season. Fantasy owners were high on Breida coming into the season, and despite Jordan Howard being inactive active last week against the Jets, the veteran only amassed 22 total yards from scrimmage. Owners would be better served to target Washington's J.D. McKissic (owned in just 29% of leagues) makes for an intriguing speculatory move with solid upside after posting double-digit PPR games in three consecutive games.

Wide Receivers

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers

Having scored 14 touchdowns in his first two seasons in the NFL, the hopes were very high for Smith-Schuster after the departure of Antonio Brown. After a disappointing 2019 campaign, the former USC star has failed to top 69 receiving yards this season. The fourth-year wideout has just 9.4 PPR fantasy points combined in his last two games. Smith-Schuster, owned in more than 99% of leagues, is not a player you should be trusting any longer. Owners should instead look to add fellow WR Chase Claypool (via trade or waivers), who has emerged as the big-play threat in Pittsburgh. The rookie wideout has posted double-digit PPR fantasy points in three of his last four games and is an emerging player with tremendous upside.

WR Marvin Jones, Detroit Lions

Jones is easily among the biggest busts in fantasy football so far in 2020. In Week 6 against the Jaguars, the veteran wideout made just two receptions for eight yards. Jones, owned in more than 78% of leagues, has just 14 receptions and one touchdown in Detroit through five games. The Detroit offensive attack now runs through the running game with Adrian Peterson and D'Andre Swift, leaving Jones with very little upside.

With many owners fighting for their fantasy lives, owners can't afford to roster a player who does not have a consistent role in the offense. It would be prudent for owners to cut ties now and instead look to acquire Philadelphia WR Travis Fulgham. The second-year pro, who has sneakily posted double-digit PPR fantasy points in three straight games, has earned the trust of QB Carson Wentz, and playing in the NFC East will consistently offer favorable matchups against bad defenses.

WR Scotty Miller, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One of the biggest sleepers coming into the fantasy season has disappointed fantasy owners through six weeks of 2020. With TE Rob Gronkowski becoming fantasy relevant thanks to his rapport with Tom Brady, Miller has seen a diminishing target share. His lack of production should make all fantasy owners move on. Players such as Tennessee WR Adam Humphries or Jacksonville WR Keelan Cole offer higher upside working from the slot in their respective offenses. Move on.

Tight Ends

TE Evan Engram, New York Giants

Engram, one of the highest-owned tight ends in fantasy football at 93%, has failed to top 35 receiving yards in five of six games and has yet to find the end zone via the air this season. Despite his one rushing touchdown, it has become increasingly difficult to trust the former Ole Miss star, who has become touchdown-dependent weekly. Fantasy owners would be better served to target Houston's Darren Fells, who has posted 143 receiving yards in his last two games while adding a touchdown in each as well. Playing in a more reliable offense with a better quarterback in Deshaun Watson earns Fells a higher upside.