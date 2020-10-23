Fantasy Football Buy Low: Week 7 - There's Still Time to Claim Antonio Brown

Buy Low

Antonio Brown, Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

One of the most reliable fantasy football players of the past decade will likely be back in the NFL in a couple of weeks. With that being said if Antonio Brown remains on the waiver wire in your league, he needs to be a top priority addition.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are setting up a reunion for Brown with Tom Brady. While only appearing in one game together, Brown caught four of eight targets for the Patriots for 53 yards and a touchdown.

I would disregard Brown's weird tenure with the Raiders and Patriots. Frankly, the last time we really saw A.B. play, he was completing his 6th straight season with over 100 receptions, and in five of those six seasons he put up double-digit touchdowns. Just like Tom Brady last season, he knows a Hall of Fame talent like Brown can be a difference maker if he's in the right mindset; and he can also help you win your Fantasy Football league.

Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens WR

If Antonio Brown is the O.G. of the Brown family wideouts, Marquise Brown is the young hotshot trying to find his way. The younger Brown was heavily touted by fantasy pundits coming into the season, and many including myself thought a breakout season was in store. So far, that has yet to happen.

Brown has 26 receptions on the season and one touchdown, but when you look a little bit deeper at the numbers you notice that Brown leads the Ravens in targets by a sizable amount, so as long as Brown keeps getting the targets his numbers should autocorrect. Fantasy managers can be very impatient. If the Marquise Brown owner in your league is feeling some kind of way about his production, make him or her an offer, and get the best of Brown for the rest of the way.

Hold

James White, New England Patriots RB

There has not been much to like about the Patriots offense so far this season. As a matter of fact, most of their players shouldn't be started in fantasy leagues.

James White, however, returned to the lineup last week and immediately got back to doing what he does best, racking up targets and catches out of the backfield. White caught eight of his nine targets in his return to action last week and those numbers should remain fairly consistent moving forward. Cam Newton is struggling to get the Patriots offense up and rolling but tossing the ball to White out of the backfield is exactly what fantasy managers in PPR leagues are looking for.

Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks RB

The Seahawks decided to let Russell Wilson cook this season, and so far it's working out well for the undefeated Seahawks. The passing game has opened up, and D.K. Metcalf has become a star in this offense. With Wilson and the wideouts putting up big numbers it may be easy to forget about the running game and Chris Carson. Carson has yet to put up a 100-yard rushing game on the season but his usage in the passing game has really helped out his fantasy managers, Carson has 429 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns on the season.

He is currently the RB8 in PPR formats, and health has always been an issue for Carson. If he remains on the field he is a lock to finish the 2020 season as a top 10 fantasy running back. Pick up DeeJay Dallas as a handcuff.

Sell High

Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans WR

If you've played fantasy football for the past five years or so, you know how incredibly unreliable Brandin Cooks is as a fantasy asset. Cooks has played for four teams in four years, and he has put up some solid numbers but has not been the most reliable option for his fantasy managers,

Cooks started his stint in Houston with a two reception 20-yard outing, followed that up with a five catch, 95-yard game, in Week 3, three catches for 23 yards, you see where I'm going here? In Weeks 5 and 6, Cooks had 21 combined targets for 229 yards and 2 touchdowns, you will not have a better selling window on Cooks than right now.

Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers WR

Before y'all come for me in the comments, let me explain myself. When you are looking to make a trade you want to get maximum value in return, Claypool can bring back a big haul right now. I would only sell Claypool for a top running back, so if you can get Alvin Kamara, Derrick Henry, or Aaron Jones I would make the move.

Claypool is playing great but remember Diontae Johnson is returning, James Washington is improving and JuJu Smith-Schuster is still there. I would not actively look to move Claypool unless you are set at wide receiver without him or you really need running back help. DraftKings Sportsbook has Claypool at +1660 you win rookie of the year.

