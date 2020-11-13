Fantasy Football Buy Low: Week 10 - Forget the Haters, Go Get Lamar Jackson

It's time for our Week 10 look at the fantasy football market as we're now past the halfway point in the season. November is the most important month in your fantasy football championship run. This is the perfect time to make those trades.

Buy Low

QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens - Last season Lamar Jackson had one of the all-time great fantasy seasons for a quarterback. Fantasy managers who spent an early-round pick on Jackson back in the summer are not getting the expected results. As a matter of fact, they are most likely very disappointed with the production to this point. Right now, Jackson is QB13 in fantasy leagues, that's not good for his fantasy managers, but the good news is better days are likely ahead for the 2019 MVP. Jackson has favorable matchups coming up on the schedule. In the all-important weeks of 13-16, the Ravens play the Cowboys, Browns, Jaguars, and Giants. Now is a good time to buy low on Jackson so you can make a strong push when the games really matter.

TE Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns - Hooper has been out of action for the past three weeks, but he should be back on the field this weekend. Hooper is likely on the waiver wire or sitting on the back-end of one of your league mates' benches. Baker Mayfield likes to target his tight ends, and with Odell Beckham done for the season, Hooper should see about 4-6 targets a game. That may not sound like much, but it's pretty decent for a tight end this year.

RB Duke Johnson, Houston Texans - Duke Johnson has been one of the more frustrating guys to figure out in the fantasy football world for many seasons. For the most part, we as a fantasy community have moved on, but this week (I stress, this one week) is a good time to buy low on Johnson, which means pick him up and play him. Duke Johnson is a J.V. David Johnson, which is funny because David Johnson is now a J.V. David Johnson. With all that being said, David Johnson is out this week, so Duke should see about 20 touches as the primary back.

Sell High

RB Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers - I don't think I'm going out on a limb by saying this will likely be a lost season for McCaffrey. He has already missed six games, and will miss at least one more this weekend. If you have been holding on to McCaffrey all season, you probably think he will be healthy for your playoff run, but the Panthers have a bye in week 13, so that's at least two more weeks you won't have him. One of your desperate leaguemates will be willing to take a chance on CMC. Let him be their headache for the rest of the season.

WR Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks - Over the past month, Lockett has been the WR13 in fantasy football. He plays in the Seahawks great offense and QB Russell Wilson is one of the favorites for MVP. So everything's looking real good for Lockett right now; however, if you dig a little deeper, you will see that Lockett has been extremely unreliable this season. In Week 3 vs. the hapless Cowboys defense Lockett went off for 37 fantasy points. In Week 7 vs. the Cardinals, Lockett went H.A.M. again and put up 53 fantasy points. Here is the kicker: outside of those two games, Lockett has not had double-digit fantasy points in any other contest. Sell, sell, sell!

TE Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - In the past four weeks, the only tight end with more fantasy points in PPR formats than Gronkowski has been Travis Kelce. Now don't get me wrong, Kelce has a lot more, but Gronkowski has played better than I thought he would this season, especially after his slow start. Still, now with Antonio Brown on the team, I would expect Gronkowski to see less work.

