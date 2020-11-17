2020 RSM Classic - PGA DFS Tiers and Top Fade at Sea Island Seaside Golf Course

The SI Golf Fantasy team of Ben Heisler, Alex White, and Mark Farris run through their favorite DFS tiers for this week’s RSM Classic, as well as their top fade of the slate.

Previous 2020-2021 PGA Tour Event Winners & DraftKings Salary

Masters Tournament: Dustin Johnson ($10,000)

Dustin Johnson ($10,000) Vivint Houston Open: Carlos Ortiz ($6,700)

Carlos Ortiz ($6,700) Bermuda Championship : Brian Gay ($6,300)

: Brian Gay ($6,300) Zozo Championship : Patrick Cantlay ($9,400)

: Patrick Cantlay ($9,400) CJ Cup at Shadow Creek : Jason Kokrak ($7,000)

: Jason Kokrak ($7,000) Shriners Hospitals for Children Open : Martin Laird ($6,400)

: Martin Laird ($6,400) Sanderson Farms Championship : Sergio Garcia ($8,600)

: Sergio Garcia ($8,600) Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship : Hudson Swafford ($6,700)

: Hudson Swafford ($6,700) U.S. Open : Bryson DeChambeau ($9,900)

: Bryson DeChambeau ($9,900) Safeway Open: Stewart Cink ($6,300)

$9,000+ Range

Ben Heisler: Sungjae Im ($11,000)

Simpson and Henley, as evidenced by my colleagues below make for terrific cash plays this week. I’ll venture over to Sungjae Im who up until Masters Week has started to play much-improved golf without much fanfare.

He hasn’t missed a cut since mid-August and while the results can vary (2nd at the Masters to 50th at the Houston Open the week before), I think this is where you can jump on-board with low ownership at a very high price point. Remember, Sungjae had a three week stretch in March when he won the Honda Classic, finished third at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and then 10th at the restart at the Charles Schwab Classic. When he gets hot, he burns up the course.

ADDITIONAL PLAY: Louis Oosthuizen ($9,300)

Mark Farris: Russell Henley ($10,100)

Webb Simpson will be highly used this week, and for good reason. However, I don’t know any player that has played more consistently than Russell since August 1st. He’s made every cut since then (when there was a cut) and has been top 30 in every event but one. In his last 6 events, he’s 1st in Strokes Gained Tee-to-Green and Approach. His ball striking has been impeccable. At $1,100 less than Webb, I like the flexibility.

A lower-owned guy I like in this tier may be Tommy Fleetwood ($10,700). He hasn’t performed up to expectations lately but he looked better until Sunday at The Masters.

Alex White: Webb Simpson ($11,200)

Every once in a while it makes sense to play the highest priced player on the slate. This is one of those weeks. Webb comes in off a B-game performance at The Masters and still managed a top 10 finish. He now tees off in a much weaker field with great course history. In his last two attempts at the RSM he has finished 2nd and 3rd. Is this tournament becoming his second Wyndham?

Webb ranks number one in my statistical model by a landslide. My key stats this week are putting (17th), ball striking (1st), par 4’s 400-450 yards (2nd), and proximity 150-175 yards (11th). Don't overthink this play, pay up and move on.

$7,500 - $8,900

Ben Heisler: Jason Kokrak ($8,700)

Kokrak burned many of us last week, but the numbers over the last 24 rounds are too good to ignore. Kokrak ranks 2nd in SG: total, 6th in SG: off-the-tee, and 2nd in SG: putting.

He fell apart at Augusta National, and also missed the cut at the Shriners a few weeks back. But, he seems to play even better following a MC. Kokrak won the CJ Cup the following week after the Shriners, and after missing the cut at the PGA Championship, he gained 8.6 strokes at the Wyndham to finish T15.

ADDITIONAL PLAY: Lee Westwood ($7,800)

Mark Farris: Justin Rose ($8,400)

I have multiple reasons for using Justin this week. First and foremost, this price is incredible for a player of his caliber. Second, he’s been playing better and making cuts. He really only had one bad round last week at The Masters. Third, he’s flying under the radar. I’m not seeing many sites/touts mentioning him this week. There’s a lot of good value in this range and I’m also looking at Ian Poulter ($8,300), Doc Redman ($8,000) and Mackenzie Hughes ($8,100).

Alex White: Brian Harman ($8,500) & Justin Rose ($8,400)

Harman has quietly been having an excellent season; making 11 straight cuts, with top 30 finishes in his last four events. With him rounding into form, this week is a perfect opportunity for him to put it all together. This event feeds into his strengths as a player. That can be verified by his history at the RSM. His last three attempts have yielded a 14th, 34th, and 4th place finish. With his current form and scoring ability at the moment I would be surprised if he finished outside the top 25 in this event.

It’s crazy to say that Harman is a “safer” play than Rose but that’s what 2020 has brought us. A top tier player that used to be the model of consistency on Tour. Now we click his name and cross our fingers that we get the Rose in full bloom, not the wilted Rose.

Rose has all the tools to destroy this event. Ranking 2nd overall in my model and crushing the key stats he becomes a must consider this week. If you want to go with a balanced build start your lineups with Harman and Rose. You can also fit Webb and one of these guys comfortably in your lineups. Rose has the winning upside, Harman has the best chance to make the cut and give you a top 10 finish. Pick your poison.

$7,400 and Under

Ben Heisler: Kristoffer Ventura ($7,000)

Amongst the entire field, did you know that according to Fantasy National, Ventura ranks number one in DraftKings points gained? Did you also know that Ventura ranks 3rd in SG: off-the-tee and 13th in SG: putting over his last 24 rounds?

Ventura at $7K presents enormous value despite the scorecard not necessarily agreeing with the numbers. He finished T64th at the Houston Open after missing the cut in back-to-back tournaments at the Bermuda and Shriners. If he can get a handle on his irons, there’s little to no reason why he can’t be back in contention this week.

Mark Farris: Stewart Cink ($7,300)

He didn’t play at The Masters and missed the cut in Houston. But in his four prior events to that, he has a win, a T4 and a T12. It doesn’t appear that these courses require a bomber mentality to be successful. Cink is a game of control and I think that bodes well for making the cut and finishing in the top half of the field this week. At this price, value is paid if he makes the cut and I think he definitely does that.

Alex White: J.T. Poston ($7,300)

Putting is the key to success at the RSM and Poston can be one of the best putters on tour. Plus, he prefers Bermuda greens. Ding ding!

I won’t put much stock into his missed cut at The Masters last week. It was his first attempt and the kid wasn’t prepared for the challenge at hand. This week he comes to a much easier course with some previous experience. Last season he tore these greens up, gaining 6.6 strokes putting. He lost strokes through approach and around the greens. If he can clean up his iron play he can contend at this tournament. Don’t sleep on The Postman!

Top Fade

Ben Heisler: Jason Day ($9,500)

I was talked into Day last week by a few really sharp insiders and he didn’t deliver. His price tag this week of $9,500 is egregiously high for someone who ranks 116th in SG: overall over his last 24 rounds.

He’s always dangerous and when healthy, it’s difficult to keep him out of your lineups, but I’ll have to do so this week because he’s just not worth the price tag and the inherent risk that comes along with playing him.

Mark Farris: Jason Day ($9,500)

I didn’t really like him last week and he missed the cut. I’m always leery of injury and a WD with Jason - especially in tournaments that aren’t high profile. He may light it up and contend, but there are a lot of better options around that price range and lower that you can use to fill out your lineups.

Alex White: Louis Oosthuizen ($9,300)

Not a Major, or a big event? Not interested. Louis shows up for the big ones and falls short on the easier tournaments. I don't know if it’s lack of interest or preparation but he rarely hits value in these smaller events on Tour. Find value elsewhere in this $9K range.