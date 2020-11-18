SI.com
2020 Fantasy Football: Week 11 Downloadable Projections & Rankings

Separate yourself from the pack! Know every detail & every stat with a little help from Shawn Childs' weekly fantasy football rankings & projections
SI Fantasy provides weekly in-depth fantasy football projections & rankings, updated throughout the week by high-stakes legend Shawn Childs!

Note: These spreadsheets vary by appearance depending on the device and browser you use. Due to the size and dimensions of the projections, it may be best to download the file. We recommend using Google Docs, Microsoft Excel or any spreadsheet-compatible app/program to view.

WEEK 11: FANTASY FOOTBALL PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

DOWNLOAD: PDF | CSV | VIEW AS WEB PAGE

QUARTERBACK RANKINGS & PROJECTIONS

RUNNING BACK RANKINGS & PROJECTIONS

WIDE RECEIVER RANKINGS & PROJECTIONS

TIGHT END RANKINGS & PROJECTIONS

