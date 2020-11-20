Fantasy Football Buy Low Week 11: Is D.K. Metcalf a Sell High Candidate Down the Stretch?

Time to dig into this week's fantasy football market! With trade deadlines quickly approaching now is the time to prepare your fantasy teams for the postseason run.

Buy Low

Wayne Gallman, New York Giants RB

Early this season when Saquon Barkley was lost for the year, most fantasy owners felt that the Giants rushing attack would be lost for the season. For the most part, it's been tough, but over the past month Gallman has quietly become a sneaky fantasy asset. Since Week 6 Gallman is the RB8. His numbers have not been off the charts but he is scoring touchdowns; five in his last four games, with little competition for snaps or carries. It also helps that the Giants are playing better football as of late so Gallman is not getting game scripted out of touches.

Jalen Reagor, Philadelphia Eagles WR

The Eagles rookie wide receiver is back in the lineup after missing five weeks with an injury. Reagor has out-targeted Travis Fulgham in the Eagles' past two games.

Philadelphia came into this week as a 3-point underdog to the Cleveland Browns via DraftKings Sportsbook, I can see Reagor approaching double-digit targets. He is a big play type of receiver with great upside in almost every matchup. The Eagles are 10th in passing attempts this season, and volume is king in Fantasy Football. Reagor will rack up targets going down the stretch.

Hold

Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts RB

The Colts like so many other teams have no real leader at the running back position. It was supposed to be the year of rookie Jonathan Taylor, but it hasn't worked out that way. Jordan Wilkins is in the mix as well but he is quite pedestrian.

Hines on the other hand is very much involved in the Colts passing game. He currently is third on the team in targets and holds a 13% target share. If this is what the Colts offense will be moving forward, I think Hines has a realistic shot to lead this team in targets by the time the season ends. If I am a Hines owner I would want him to be a part of my playoff run.

Sell

Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots WR

Over the course of the last few weeks, Meyers has been the WR20 in fantasy football. But look at the big picture. Throughout the season the Patriots have been pretty pitiful offensively. New England is dead last in receiving touchdowns on the season with five. In the Patriots' last four games, Meyers has 37 targets. In that same time frame he has only scored double-digit fantasy points twice. As long as he is not scoring touchdowns these numbers won't mean much. In the critical weeks of 14-16, the Patriots play the Rams, Dolphins, and Bills. Meyers will be irrelevant in those weeks.

D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks WR

Metcalf is a top fantasy wide receiver on a great fantasy offense. If you have Metcalf on your team you are likely in a good spot to make the fantasy playoffs.

I'm not telling anyone to actively look to trade Metcalf, but if you have running back issues and depth at wide receiver I would move him for a top running back. The purpose of this article is buying low and selling high, which is very difficult to do in this fantasy football culture. The majority of your league mates are on top of which players should finish strong. With Metcalf being a player that makes highlight-reel plays on a nearly weekly basis, it will be easier for managers to move him for top-end running back talent.