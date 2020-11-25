2020 Fantasy Football: Week 12 Downloadable Projections & Rankings

Separate yourself from the pack! Know every detail & every stat with a little help from Shawn Childs' weekly fantasy football rankings & projections

SI Fantasy provides weekly in-depth fantasy football projections & rankings, updated throughout the week by high-stakes legend Shawn Childs!

Note: These spreadsheets vary by appearance depending on the device and browser you use. Due to the size and dimensions of the projections, it may be best to download the file. We recommend using Google Docs, Microsoft Excel or any spreadsheet-compatible app/program to view.

WEEK 12: FANTASY FOOTBALL PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

DOWNLOAD: PDF | CSV | VIEW AS WEB PAGE

QUARTERBACK RANKINGS & PROJECTIONS

RUNNING BACK RANKINGS & PROJECTIONS

WIDE RECEIVER RANKINGS & PROJECTIONS

TIGHT END RANKINGS & PROJECTIONS

MORE FROM SI FANTASY: Week 12 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

SI Fantasy & Gambling Podcast Playlist