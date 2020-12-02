SI.com
FANTASY
NBA
DFS
PODCASTS
Search

2020 Fantasy Football: Week 13 Downloadable Projections & Rankings

Separate yourself from the pack! Know every detail & every stat with a little help from Shawn Childs' weekly fantasy football rankings & projections
Author:
Publish date:

SI Fantasy provides weekly in-depth fantasy football projections & rankings, updated throughout the week by high-stakes legend Shawn Childs!

Note: These spreadsheets vary by appearance depending on the device and browser you use. Due to the size and dimensions of the projections, it may be best to download the file. We recommend using Google Docs, Microsoft Excel or any spreadsheet-compatible app/program to view.

WEEK 13: FANTASY FOOTBALL PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

DOWNLOAD: PDF | CSV | VIEW AS WEB PAGE

QUARTERBACK RANKINGS & PROJECTIONS

RUNNING BACK RANKINGS & PROJECTIONS

WIDE RECEIVER RANKINGS & PROJECTIONS

TIGHT END RANKINGS & PROJECTIONS

MORE FROM SI FANTASY: Week 13 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

SI Fantasy & Gambling Podcast Playlist

YOU MAY LIKE

chubbs thumb
Play
Fantasy

2020 Fantasy Football: Week 12 Downloadable Projections & Rankings

Separate yourself from the pack! Know every detail & every stat with a little help from Shawn Childs' weekly fantasy football rankings & projections

Portrait of WWE's Pat Patterson
Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson Dies at Age 79

Pat Patterson, WWF’s first intercontinental champion and a longtime backstage employee of WWE, has died.

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill and QB Patrick Mahomes run off the field
Play
Extra Mustard

Tyreek Hill Thought Patrick Mahomes Was ‘Trash’ as a Rookie

Tyreek Hill had a harsh first impression of Patrick Mahomes after the Chiefs drafted him.

Daily Cover: Ohio State football runs out of the tunnel
Play
College Football

Want to Win It All? Pull for 2–4 Michigan and 1–8 Syracuse

This year, playoff contenders need persistence, commitment, good health and a little luck ... from their foes.

rigoberto-sanchez-surgery-colts
Play
NFL

Colts' Sanchez Says Surgery to Remove Tumor 'Went Well'

Rigoberto Sanchez first learned he had a cancerous tumor late last week.

SI_FANTASY_W13_V-QB
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Quarterbacks - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em quarterbacks for Week 13 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

lockett thumb
Play
Fantasy

2020 Fantasy Football: Week 13 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

All the content and tools available at your disposal to dominate the competition!

SI_FANTASY_V-W13-WR
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Wide Receivers - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em wide receivers for Week 13 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano