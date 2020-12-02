2020 Fantasy Football: Week 12 Downloadable Projections & Rankings

2020 Fantasy Football: Week 13 Downloadable Projections & Rankings
SI Fantasy provides weekly in-depth fantasy football projections & rankings, updated throughout the week by high-stakes legend Shawn Childs!
Note: These spreadsheets vary by appearance depending on the device and browser you use. Due to the size and dimensions of the projections, it may be best to download the file. We recommend using Google Docs, Microsoft Excel or any spreadsheet-compatible app/program to view.
WEEK 13: FANTASY FOOTBALL PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS
DOWNLOAD: PDF | CSV | VIEW AS WEB PAGE
QUARTERBACK RANKINGS & PROJECTIONS
RUNNING BACK RANKINGS & PROJECTIONS
WIDE RECEIVER RANKINGS & PROJECTIONS
TIGHT END RANKINGS & PROJECTIONS
MORE FROM SI FANTASY: Week 13 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub