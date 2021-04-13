2021 RBC Heritage: PGA DFS Plays, Best Bets and Top Fades

Previous 2021 PGA Tour Event Winners & DraftKings Salary

The Masters Tournament : Hideki Matsuyama ($8,300)

Hideki Matsuyama ($8,300) Valero Texas Open : Jordan Spieth ($10,700)

Jordan Spieth ($10,700) WGC Dell Technologies Match Play : Billy Horschel ($7,200)

Billy Horschel ($7,200) The Honda Classic : Matt Jones ($7,400)

Matt Jones ($7,400) The Players Championship : Justin Thomas ($9,900)

Justin Thomas ($9,900) Arnold Palmer Invitational : Bryson DeChambeau ($11,000)

Bryson DeChambeau ($11,000) Workday Charity Open : Collin Morikawa ($9,500)

Collin Morikawa ($9,500) The Genesis Invitational : Max Homa ($8,200)

Max Homa ($8,200) AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : Daniel Berger ($10,100)

Daniel Berger ($10,100) Waste Management Phoenix Open : Brooks Koepka ($8,800)

Brooks Koepka ($8,800) Farmers Insurance Open : Patrick Reed ($10,100)

Patrick Reed ($10,100) The American Express : Si Woo Kim ($8,200)

Si Woo Kim ($8,200) Sony Open : Kevin Na ($7,500)

Kevin Na ($7,500) Sentry Tournament of Champions: Harris English ($8,700)

Love playing fantasy golf? Love betting on it even more?

SI Fantasy PRO memberships offers weekly breakdowns exclusively for subscribers, as well as access to our Discord chat for advice, strategy and sharp plays in real time.

Become a member today!

$9,000+ Range

Webb Simpson

Typically the tournament following a major is a player pool letdown. Not this week. Because there is now a major in every month from March on (I'm counting the Players as the fifth), guys like to stay sharp. Speaking of sharp, I'm all over Webb Simpson this week. Coming off a T12 at The Masters, he's playing fairly well this year. While he's only 12th in SG-Total on my model, I'm leaning more toward his history here. He's been top 20 in the last four years, and that includes a 5th in 2018 and a win here last year. It was played in June last year, but I don't think that matters.

DraftKings Price: $10,700

DraftKings Sportsbook Betting Odds to Win: +1100

Additional Plays to Consider

Cameron Smith: $10,200

Will Zalatoris: $9,700 (Remember when he was priced in the low $7K/high $8K range?)

(Remember when he was priced in the low $7K/high $8K range?) Corey Conners: $9,300 (Ride the hot hand while you can.)

(Ride the hot hand while you can.) Paul Casey: $9,200 (He's tops in my SG-Total model for the last 16 rounds.)

$7,500 to $8,900

Abraham Ancer

Cut here in 2019, he finished 2nd in 2020. This guy is playing as one of the most consistent golfers on the tour right now. He's missed two cuts this season. When he makes cuts, he's top 30. The only time he wasn't was in a European Tour event where he finished 53rd. He's very accurate off the tee and that plays well at Harbour Town. Probably a big reason why he finished second here last year.

DraftKings Price: $8,900

DraftKings Sportsbook Betting Odds to Win: +3000

Additional Plays to Consider

Tommy Fleetwood: $8,800 (I should divorce him, but I just can't.)

(I should divorce him, but I just can't.) Matt Kuchar: $8,000 (See comment above on Fleetwood.)

(See comment above on Fleetwood.) Charley Hoffman: $7,800 (Corey Conners is in the mid-tier price range.)

(Corey Conners is in the mid-tier price range.) Ian Poulter: $7,600 (Not Honey Badger mode, but he's top 15 in the last four years.)

$7,400 and Under

Emiliano Grillo

O.K., unlike last week, this is a tough range. You aren't going to get the "I know exactly who each of my guys are" lineup this week unless you actually follow golf and know the grinders on the tour. However, Grillo is one that people will know, and at $7,300, he's worth a shot.

DraftKings Price: $7,300

DraftKings Sportsbook Betting Odds to Win: +8000

Additional Plays to Consider

Zach Johnson: $7,200 (Accurate and not long, but that’s what works here.)

(Accurate and not long, but that’s what works here.) Michael Thompson: $7,200 (T8 last year and T10 in 2019—playing decently, too.)

(T8 last year and T10 in 2019—playing decently, too.) Adam Hadwin: $7,100 (It's not often you can get a guy like Hadwin at this price and ask, "Remember when he was on the first page of the leader board?" He's is quite capable of that this week, too.)

Top Fade

Dustin Johnson

This is a price fade! DJ didn't play very well last week, and I don't see him being keenly interested this week in anything other than getting ready for the PGA. As I reread this on Saturday, he will probably be putting for his second eagle of the day and leading the tournament by double digits. However, I will feel better because the guys from fifth through 15th wouldn't be in my lineup if I spend up for him.

DraftKings Price: $11,600

DraftKings Sportsbook Betting Odds to Win: +1250