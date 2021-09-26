Week 3 Fantasy Football Game Day Injury Live Blog: Sterling Shepard, A.J. Brown, James White

This is your hub for in-game injury news from around the NFL. Check back for periodic updates.
- A.J. Brown, Titans Wide Receiver: Left the game and is questionable to return with a hamstring injury. Brown had one catch for three yards before he exited.
- Update: Brown is out for the game.
- Saquon Barkley, Giants Running Back: was seen limping on the sideline. There is no update on his status yet. Barkley had taken seven carries for 27 yards midway through the second quarter.
- Update: Barkley returned to the game.
- James White, Patriots Running Back: Carted off the field with a hip injury. The team ruled him out for the game. He had one carry for six yards when he left.
- Sterling Shepard, Giants Wide Receiver: Shepard (hamstring) was ruled out for the remainder of the game. He had two catches for 16 yards before leaving the game.
- Darius Slayton, Giants Wide Receiver: Slayton (hamstring) has been ruled out of the game. Slayton had one catch for eight yards when he exited.