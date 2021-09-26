Week 3 Fantasy Football Game Day Injury Live Blog: Sterling Shepard, A.J. Brown, James White

A handful of NFL players were injured during the first set of games in Week 3.

This is your hub for in-game injury news from around the NFL. Check back for periodic updates.

Left the game and is questionable to return with a hamstring injury. Brown had one catch for three yards before he exited. Update: Brown is out for the game.

was seen limping on the sideline. There is no update on his status yet. Barkley had taken seven carries for 27 yards midway through the second quarter. Update: Barkley returned to the game.

James White, Patriots Running Back: Carted off the field with a hip injury. The team ruled him out for the game. He had one carry for six yards when he left.

Sterling Shepard, Giants Wide Receiver: Shepard (hamstring) was ruled out for the remainder of the game. He had two catches for 16 yards before leaving the game.