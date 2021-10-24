Week 7: Fantasy Football Gameday Injury Updates

The injury list is shorter than some other weeks this season, but that’s more a result of six teams being on bye than a lack of injuries around the league. See which players are active, inactive or game-time decisions and adjust your lineups accordingly.

Teams on bye: Chargers, Cowboys, Bills, Jaguars, Steelers, Vikings

Quarterbacks

Trey Lance, 49ers — OUT

Lance (knee) is out for Sunday night’s game against the Colts. Lance made his first career start in Week 5 while Jimmy Garoppolo was out with a calf injury. Now, on the other side of San Francisco’s Week 6 bye, Garoppolo returns to replace the injured rookie.

Taysom Hill, Saints — OUT

Hill (concussion) will miss the game against the Seahawks on Monday night. New Orleans’ quarterback took a shot to the head in Week 5. He was able to rest during last week’s bye, but is still not ready to return two weeks later.

Running Backs

Saquon Barkley, Giants — OUT

Barkley (ankle) was ruled out against the Panthers, meaning New York’s star running back will miss his second straight game with the injury he suffered in Week 5 against Dallas. Devontae Booker will continue to take the bulk of the running back work in Barkley’s place.

Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team — QUESTIONABLE

Gibson (shin) is expected to play against the Packers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Gibson played through a hairline fracture in his shin earlier in the season, according to the same report, and left last week’s game multiple times due to the shin injury and a calf injury.

D’Andre Swift, Lions — QUESTIONABLE

Swift (groin) is expected to play against the Rams, according to multiple reports. Detroit’s second-year running back has become a mainstay on the injury report but has performed all the same for fantasy and has yet to miss a game this season.

Latavius Murray, Ravens — OUT

Murray (ankle) was ruled out for Baltimore’s game against the Bengals. He sprained his ankle in last week’s win over the Chargers, which opens the door for Devonta Freeman and Le’Veon Bell to see more work. Ty’Son Williams may also get playing time after being inactive in two of the last three weeks.

Sony Michel, Rams — QUESTIONABLE

Michel (shoulder) is expected to play against the Lions, according to multiple reports. Los Angeles’ No. 2 option in the backfield was limited in practice this week.

Alex Collins, Seahawks — QUESTIONABLE

Head coach Pete Carrol expects Collins (groin) to play Monday night. He’s coming off a season-high 20 carries against the Steelers and has so far filled in well for the injured Chris Carson.

Rashaad Penny, Seahawks — QUESTIONABLE

Penny (calf) is available to come off injured reserve in time for Monday night’s game. He hasn’t played since the season opener and will likely fall in behind Collins against the Saints.

Wide Receivers

Tyreek Hill, Chiefs — QUESTIONABLE

Hill (quad) is expected to play against Tennessee, according to multiple reports. Kansas City’s speedy wideout has been banged up the past few weeks but has played through injury so far.

Antonio Browns, Buccaneers — OUT

Brown (ankle) will not play against the Bears. He sprained his ankle against the Eagles on Thursday Night Football 10 days ago and missed practice all week. Tyler Johnson is expected to step in as the third receiving option for Tom Brady.

Allen Robinson, Bears — QUESTIONABLE

Robinson (ankle) is expected to play against the Buccaneers, according to Schefter. He was listed as questionable heading into last week but ultimately played. Robinson returned to practice late in the week, setting him up to play against Tampa Bay’s depleted secondary.

Julio Jones, Titans — QUESTIONABLE

Jones (hamstring) is expected to play, according to Rapoport. Tennessee's offseason acquisition has missed two games already this season.

T.Y. Hilton, Colts — OUT

Hilton (quad) is out for Sunday night’s game against the 49ers. He returned from injured reserve for one game against the Texans before another injury befell him and forced him to miss yet another game.

Kenny Golladay, Giants — OUT

Golladay (knee) will not play against the Panthers, marking the second straight game New York’s offseason acquisition will miss.

Darius Slayton, Giants — QUESTIONABLE

Slayton (hamstring) is expected to play, according to Schefter. He last played in Week 3.

Sterling Shepard, Giants — QUESTIONABLE

Shepard (hamstring) is a game-time decision for Sunday’s game, according to Schefter. He was active in last week’s game after missing two consecutive weeks.

Kadarius Toney, Giants — OUT

Toney (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday. New York’s rookie caught on in a big way two weeks ago against the Cowboys and was off to a great start against the Rams last week before getting injured on the opening drive.

Sammy Watkins, Ravens — OUT

Watkins (thigh) was ruled out against the Bengals. It will be his second straight game on the sideline. Rookie Rashod Bateman is expected to step in for Watkins as he did last week in his debut.

DeVante Parker, Dolphins — QUESTIONABLE

Parker (hamstring) has an “uphill battle to play today,” according to Rapoport. He’s missed the team’s past two games.

Parris Campbell, Colts — OUT

Campbell (foot) underwent surgery and is out for 2-3 months, head coach Frank Reich said. He has not been ruled out for the season.

Tight Ends

Darren Waller, Raiders — QUESTIONABLE

Waller (ankle) doesn’t “feel great,” according to a report from Schefter and is a game-time decision against the Eagles. He has yet to miss a game this season.

T.J. Hockenson, Lions — QUESTIONABLE

Hockenson (knee) once again carries a questionable designation into the weekend. He returned to practice late in the week and has not yet missed a game.

Evan Engram, Giants — QUESTIONABLE

Engram (calf) is expected to play against the Panthers, according to multiple reports. He missed the first two games of the year but has played in the past four.

O.J. Howard, Buccaneers — QUESTIONABLE

Howard (ankle) remains questionable heading into Sunday’s game against the Bears. He returned to practice late in the week.