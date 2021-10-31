Week 8: Fantasy Football Gameday Injury Updates

There are fewer stars than we’re accustomed to seeing on the injury report Sunday. Still, there are plenty of everyday fantasy starters whose status is in doubt for Week 8. Keep reading to find out who’s playing, who’s out and who’s a game-time decision.

Teams on bye: Raiders, Ravens

Quarterbacks

Dak Prescott, Cowboys — QUESTIONABLE

Prescott’s (calf) status for the Sunday night game against the Vikings is “up in the air,” according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Owner Jerry Jones and coach Mike McCarthy both said Prescott is “preparing to play” after Dallas had a week off for the bye.

Tyrod Taylor, Texans — OUT

Taylor (hamstring) will not be activated off injured reserve to play Sunday versus the Rams. Rookie Davis Mills will continue to start in his place. Taylor has not played since Sept. 19 against Cleveland.

Running Backs

Austin Ekeler, Chargers — QUESTIONABLE

Ekeler (hip) confirmed to ESPN that he will play against the Patriots. The Chargers’ running back previously shared on Instagram that he was starting himself in fantasy football, a good sign for his status on Sunday.

Saquon Barkley, Giants — OUT

Barkley (ankle) was ruled out for Monday’s game against the Chiefs. He has not played since Oct. 10, when he left early against the Cowboys and will miss his third straight game.

D’Andre Swift, Lions — QUESTIONABLE

Swift (groin) carried his injury designation into the weekend once again, but he has yet to miss a game this season.

Jamaal Williams, Lions — QUESTIONABLE

Williams (thigh) also maintained his injury designation heading into the weekend. Williams, like Swift, has not missed a game all season.

Miles Sanders, Eagles — OUT

Sanders (ankle) was placed on injured reserve, which means he will miss at least three games including Sunday’s game against the Lions. Jordan Howard was elevated from Philadelphia’s practice squad and Kenneth Gainwell will shoulder the bulk of the running back work with Sanders sidelined.

Alex Collins, Seahawks — QUESTIONABLE

Collins (groin) is expected to play, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He handled most of the carries against the Saints Monday night in Rashaad Penny’s return to play.

Wide Receivers

Antonio Brown, Buccaneers — OUT

Brown (ankle) was ruled out against the Saints. Sunday marks the third consecutive game Brown will miss.

Julio Jones, Titans — OUT

Jones (hamstring) will not play against the Colts. This is the third game Jones has missed this season.

Jerry Jeudy, Broncos — ACTIVE

Jeudy (ankle) was activated off injured reserve and is expected to play against the Washington Football Team, according to Schefter. He has not played since the season opener.

Kenny Golladay, Giants — OUT

Golladay (knee) was ruled out for Monday’s game against the Chiefs. The Giants’ big offseason signing will miss his third straight game.

Sterling Shepard, Giants — QUESTIONABLE

Shepard (hamstring) remains questionable for Monday Night Football, but there’s optimism he will return after missing the previous game, according to ESPN.

Kadarius Toney, Giants — QUESTIONABLE

Toney (ankle) missed the previous game against the Panthers after injuring himself on the first drive against the Rams. Like Shepard, there is optimism Toney can play Monday night.

Corey Davis, Jets — DOUBTFUL

Davis (hip) is expected to miss his first game of the season. Head coach Robert Saleh, asked Friday about Davis’ status, said “it’s not looking good.”

Curtis Samuel, Washington Football Team — OUT

Samuel (groin) was ruled out against the Broncos. He will miss his fifth game of the season.

Odell Beckham Jr., Browns — QUESTIONABLE

Beckham (shoulder) is expected to be available against the Steelers, according to Rapoport. He played on Thursday Night Football last week against Denver.

T.Y. Hilton, Colts — QUESTIONABLE

Hilton (quad) is expected to play against the Titans, according to Rapoport. He made his season debut last week.

DeVante Parker, Dolphins — QUESTIONABLE

Parker (shoulder, hamstring) is expected to play versus the Bills, according to Rapoport. He has not played since Week 4.

Kendrick Bourne, Patriots — QUESTIONABLE

Bourne (shoulder) was limited in practice this week. New England’s offseason acquisition has yet to miss a game this season.

Tight Ends

Dawson Knox, Bills — OUT

Knox (hand) will not play against the Dolphins this week. He recently had surgery on his hand after sustaining an injury two weeks ago against the Titans.

Jonnu Smith, Patriots — QUESTIONABLE

Smith (shoulder) was limited in practice this week. He played last week against the Jets, but Hunter Henry has slowly supplanted him as the top tight end option.

Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers — QUESTIONABLE

Gronkowski (ribs) is a game-time decision against the Saints. He has not played since Week 3.