Week 8: Fantasy Football Gameday Injury Updates
There are fewer stars than we’re accustomed to seeing on the injury report Sunday. Still, there are plenty of everyday fantasy starters whose status is in doubt for Week 8. Keep reading to find out who’s playing, who’s out and who’s a game-time decision.
Teams on bye: Raiders, Ravens
Quarterbacks
Dak Prescott, Cowboys — QUESTIONABLE
Prescott’s (calf) status for the Sunday night game against the Vikings is “up in the air,” according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Owner Jerry Jones and coach Mike McCarthy both said Prescott is “preparing to play” after Dallas had a week off for the bye.
Tyrod Taylor, Texans — OUT
Taylor (hamstring) will not be activated off injured reserve to play Sunday versus the Rams. Rookie Davis Mills will continue to start in his place. Taylor has not played since Sept. 19 against Cleveland.
Running Backs
Austin Ekeler, Chargers — QUESTIONABLE
Ekeler (hip) confirmed to ESPN that he will play against the Patriots. The Chargers’ running back previously shared on Instagram that he was starting himself in fantasy football, a good sign for his status on Sunday.
Saquon Barkley, Giants — OUT
Barkley (ankle) was ruled out for Monday’s game against the Chiefs. He has not played since Oct. 10, when he left early against the Cowboys and will miss his third straight game.
D’Andre Swift, Lions — QUESTIONABLE
Swift (groin) carried his injury designation into the weekend once again, but he has yet to miss a game this season.
Jamaal Williams, Lions — QUESTIONABLE
Williams (thigh) also maintained his injury designation heading into the weekend. Williams, like Swift, has not missed a game all season.
Miles Sanders, Eagles — OUT
Sanders (ankle) was placed on injured reserve, which means he will miss at least three games including Sunday’s game against the Lions. Jordan Howard was elevated from Philadelphia’s practice squad and Kenneth Gainwell will shoulder the bulk of the running back work with Sanders sidelined.
Alex Collins, Seahawks — QUESTIONABLE
Collins (groin) is expected to play, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He handled most of the carries against the Saints Monday night in Rashaad Penny’s return to play.
Wide Receivers
Antonio Brown, Buccaneers — OUT
Brown (ankle) was ruled out against the Saints. Sunday marks the third consecutive game Brown will miss.
Julio Jones, Titans — OUT
Jones (hamstring) will not play against the Colts. This is the third game Jones has missed this season.
Jerry Jeudy, Broncos — ACTIVE
Jeudy (ankle) was activated off injured reserve and is expected to play against the Washington Football Team, according to Schefter. He has not played since the season opener.
Kenny Golladay, Giants — OUT
Golladay (knee) was ruled out for Monday’s game against the Chiefs. The Giants’ big offseason signing will miss his third straight game.
Sterling Shepard, Giants — QUESTIONABLE
Shepard (hamstring) remains questionable for Monday Night Football, but there’s optimism he will return after missing the previous game, according to ESPN.
Kadarius Toney, Giants — QUESTIONABLE
Toney (ankle) missed the previous game against the Panthers after injuring himself on the first drive against the Rams. Like Shepard, there is optimism Toney can play Monday night.
Corey Davis, Jets — DOUBTFUL
Davis (hip) is expected to miss his first game of the season. Head coach Robert Saleh, asked Friday about Davis’ status, said “it’s not looking good.”
Curtis Samuel, Washington Football Team — OUT
Samuel (groin) was ruled out against the Broncos. He will miss his fifth game of the season.
Odell Beckham Jr., Browns — QUESTIONABLE
Beckham (shoulder) is expected to be available against the Steelers, according to Rapoport. He played on Thursday Night Football last week against Denver.
T.Y. Hilton, Colts — QUESTIONABLE
Hilton (quad) is expected to play against the Titans, according to Rapoport. He made his season debut last week.
DeVante Parker, Dolphins — QUESTIONABLE
Parker (shoulder, hamstring) is expected to play versus the Bills, according to Rapoport. He has not played since Week 4.
Kendrick Bourne, Patriots — QUESTIONABLE
Bourne (shoulder) was limited in practice this week. New England’s offseason acquisition has yet to miss a game this season.
Tight Ends
Dawson Knox, Bills — OUT
Knox (hand) will not play against the Dolphins this week. He recently had surgery on his hand after sustaining an injury two weeks ago against the Titans.
Jonnu Smith, Patriots — QUESTIONABLE
Smith (shoulder) was limited in practice this week. He played last week against the Jets, but Hunter Henry has slowly supplanted him as the top tight end option.
Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers — QUESTIONABLE
Gronkowski (ribs) is a game-time decision against the Saints. He has not played since Week 3.