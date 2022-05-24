Skip to main content
Fantasy
Fabiano's 2022 Fantasy Player Rankings
Fantasy Take: Nick Foles Provides Insurance but Matt Ryan Should Thrive for Colts

Super Bowl LII MVP reunites with Frank Reich, but don’t expect him to see much action.

The Indianapolis Colts agreed to terms with 33-year-old quarterback Nick Foles, reuniting him with Frank Reich, the offensive coordinator for the 2017 Philadelphia Eagles team that he led to a Super Bowl title. Foles was released from the Bears last month after starting seven regular-season games in 2021.

Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles (9) drops back to pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at Soldier Field.

Indianapolis has had a carousel at QB since Andrew Luck suddenly retired in August of 2017, signing veterans Philip Rivers and Carson Wentz and, most recently, trading for Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons.

The Colts are currently the favorites on SISB to win the AFC South at -110, ahead of the Titans, who traded A.J. Brown, at +130. Their win total is set at 9.5 games.

The Colts won nine games last year with Wentz under center.

Fantasy Impact:
Ryan will be starting for the Colts, barring injury. A four-time Pro Bowler and former MVP, Ryan has a career 65.5% completion rate (by comparison, Wentz has a 62% career rate), throwing for 4,000 or more yards in 10 of his 14 seasons in the league, and leading the Falcons to a Super Bowl appearance in 2016. Ryan threw for 3,968 yards and 20 TDs with a 67% completion rate for the Falcons last season, with no Julio Jones and only five games with Calvin Ridley. Ryan should find success behind the Colts’ strong offensive line, even if his skills have slightly declined since his 2016 MVP season. Ryan is currently the 24th QB off the board in early fantasy drafts, and could easily exceed his draft-day expectations.

Unlike the steady Ryan, former Super Bowl MVP Foles has yet to play a full season of games in his career, but he should be a capable backup at QB. Foles has a career 62.4% completion rate, averaging 6.8 passing yards per attempt, and he has been successful in Reich’s system.

Jonathan Taylor remains a high first-round pick no matter who is under center. Taylor set the world on fire in his sophomore year, rushing for 1,811 yards and a league-leading 18 rushing touchdowns. Taylor averaged a phenomenal 5.45 yards per attempt on a league-leading 332 attempts. Taylor had 10 100-plus rushing games (the Colts went 9-1 in thos games) and five games with 2-plus touchdowns, including a monster five-touchdown game vs. the Bills -- a top defense -- in Week 11. In total, Taylor accumulated 2,171 yards from scrimmage and 20 touchdowns.

Michael Pittman Jr. should be the biggest beneficiary of Ryan’s arrival in Indianapolis. Pittman tallied 1,082 receiving yards and six touchdowns in his sophomore season. As Ryan’s new number one, Pittman could be poised for a breakout season. Pittman is the No. 21 WR off the board in early fantasy drafts.

