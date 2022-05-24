Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Fantasy
Fabiano's 2022 Fantasy Player Rankings
Fabiano's 2022 Fantasy Player Rankings

2022 Fantasy Projections: Brandin Cooks

Veteran receiver remains the Texans’ best offensive weapon.

Brandin Cooks has been in the NFL for eight seasons while playing for four different franchises. He gained over 1,000 receiving yards six times (at least once in each city played). With the Texans in 2020 and ‘21, Cooks had two excellent years (81/1,150/6 and 90/1,037/6), leading to him ranking 17th and 20th in fantasy scoring (232 and 231.8) in PPR leagues. His best play came in seven games (5/132, 9/78/1, 9/112, 6/83/1, 8/101, 7/102/2, 7/66/1). He had a floor of six catches in eight contests but seven targets or fewer in nine games.

Texans Brandin Cooks Fantasy Football

Fantasy outlook: Cooks has a long resume of success, but he continues to rank below his previous success. He has an ADP of 72 in the NFFC as the 28th wideout in late May. With plenty of experience playing with Davis Mills, Cooks will be the Texans’ top receiving target again in 2022. He set a career-high in targets (134) last year despite missing one game. His next step points to 100 catches with a chance to set a new top in receiving yards (1,204 in 2018) with a minimum of five scores.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Fantasy/Betting
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

YOU MAY LIKE

Baltimore Orioles Adley Rutschman
Play
Fantasy

Adley Rutschman Fantasy Arrival, Martin Perez Defies Odds

The latest need-to-know fantasy baseball happenings and analysis.

By Jennifer Piacenti
dCOVpickleball_H
Sports Illustrated

Inside the Fight For the Soul (and Dollars) of the Fastest-Growing Sport in America

As pickleball mania has surged, evangelists and opportunists have appeared out of thin air. Collisions were inevitable.

By John Walters
Avalanche center Nazem Kadri celebrates after scoring during the third period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Blues.
NHL

Avalanche Star Nazem Kadri Records Hat Trick After Death Threats

Colorado took a 3–1 series lead on St. Louis behind the efforts of its All-Star center.

By Associated Press
SEC conference logo
Play
College Football

Inside the SEC’s Debate Around a New Football Schedule

The conference appears split on a format ahead of welcoming Texas and Oklahoma and starting a new TV deal.

By Ross Dellenger
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, right, prepares to drive against Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson, left, during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Monday, May 23, 2022, in Boston.
Play
NBA

Celtics-Heat Takes Another Turn—This Time, Maybe for Good?

Boston added yet another blowout to a series full of them, and Miami looks battered and broken down. But it’s anyone’s guess what happens next.

By Chris Mannix
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots over Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Monday, May 23, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Play
NBA

Celtics Beat Heat By 20 Points in Game 4 to Even ECF Series

Boston out-rebounded Miami 60–39 en route to a victory Monday night.

By Associated Press
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) is congratulated by defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) as he scores a goal against the Florida Panthers during the third period at Amalie Arena.
NHL

Defending Champs Lightning Sweep Top-Seeded Panthers

The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions are back in the Eastern Conference finals for the sixth time in eight years.

By Associated Press
Sep 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) warms up before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

CeeDee Lamb Facing Lawsuit From Trading Card Company

Leaf Trading Cards filed a lawsuit against the Cowboys receiver in Dallas on May 20.

By Jelani Scott