2022 Fantasy Projections: Brandin Cooks

Brandin Cooks has been in the NFL for eight seasons while playing for four different franchises. He gained over 1,000 receiving yards six times (at least once in each city played). With the Texans in 2020 and ‘21, Cooks had two excellent years (81/1,150/6 and 90/1,037/6), leading to him ranking 17th and 20th in fantasy scoring (232 and 231.8) in PPR leagues. His best play came in seven games (5/132, 9/78/1, 9/112, 6/83/1, 8/101, 7/102/2, 7/66/1). He had a floor of six catches in eight contests but seven targets or fewer in nine games.

Fantasy outlook: Cooks has a long resume of success, but he continues to rank below his previous success. He has an ADP of 72 in the NFFC as the 28th wideout in late May. With plenty of experience playing with Davis Mills, Cooks will be the Texans’ top receiving target again in 2022. He set a career-high in targets (134) last year despite missing one game. His next step points to 100 catches with a chance to set a new top in receiving yards (1,204 in 2018) with a minimum of five scores.