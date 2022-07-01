Skip to main content
NFL Offseason Moves Report Cards
Kyler Murray 2022 Fantasy Projections: Call It a Comeback

Cardinals QB has explosive ability, but needs to stay healthy and return to his running ways.

After an excellent season in 2020 (4,790 combined yards with 37 touchdowns), Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray left some stats on the table last year due to three missed games and regression in the run game (88/423/5 – 133/819/11 in 2020). He finished with further growth in his completion rate (69.2) and yards per pass attempt (7.9).

Murray started the year with two impact games (37.45 and 39.10 fantasy points in four-point passing), followed by four steady showings (22.70, 25.30, 28.05, 25.05 fantasy points) over the next five weeks. However, he missed three matchups midseason with an ankle issue that lingered for the remainder of the season.

Over his final six starts, Murray passed for 1,511 yards and three touchdowns with a rebound in explosiveness in the run game (39/276/2).

Fantasy outlook: In the National Fantasy Football Championship, Murray ranks sixth at quarterback, but he does slide in some early drafts. He finished 11th in quarterback scoring (348.35 fantasy points) with a higher finish if he played 17 games (423.0 fantasy points – fifth). His running ceiling and scoring set a high bar. Arizona has two talented wideouts, with DeAndre Hopkins out for six games. Overall, their secondary receiving corps has more questions than developing options. Murray should have a floor of 4,800 combined yards with 32 scores.

Arizona Cardinals
