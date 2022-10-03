Fantasy Football managers don’t have to worry about bye-week replacements until Week 6. Unfortunately, a few prominent NFL players suffered injuries in Week 4, putting their Week 5 availability, and for some their season, in doubt. Broncos running back Javonte Williams sustained a knee injury during the team’s matchup against the Raiders. Though the team is waiting for MRI results, the initial reports indicate Williams has a significant injury. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion on Thursday night which sparked a league and NFLPA investigation into the concussion protocol. Plus, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is undergoing testing on his ankle. Injuries are a very serious and often scary part of the game but just as NFL teams must adopt a “next player up” mentality, fantasy players must do the same with their roster.

Here’s a quick list of players to add off the waiver wire heading into Week 5.

Quarterbacks

Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Mitchell Trubisky experiment as the starting quarterback for the Steelers may have come to an end in Week 4. As a starter, Trubisky has a 1-3 record with 677 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. The Steelers made an in-game switch at quarterback and decided to play rookie Kenny Pickett. The 2022 first-round pick added a spark to Pittsburgh’s passing attack over his 13 attempts (120 yards while gaining 9.2 yards per play). He added two rushes for 15 yards and two scores. However, Pickett did throw three interceptions while unlocking the keys for George Pickens (6/102) and Pat Freiermuth (7/85). Pittsburgh has a talented receiving corps, giving Pickett potential starting value once he gains more experience in the Steelers’ offense. With a shaky schedule the next month, Pickett is more of a buy-and-hold for now.

Andy Dalton, New Orleans Saints

Over the next two weeks, the Saints play the Seahawks and Bengals at home. In Week 4, Dalton passed for 236 yards and one touchdown against the Vikings while gaining 8.4 yards per pass attempt. Worth noting, New Orleans played without Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara. Jameis Winston is battling multiple injuries, including several fractures in his back. The Saints have talented wideouts, giving Dalton some starting value going forward if he keeps the starting job.

Other Quarterbacks to consider adding: Jared Goff-Lions, Zach Wilson-Jets, Teddy Bridgewater-Dolphins, Bailey Zappe-Patriots

Running Backs

Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons

With Cordarrelle Patterson battling a knee issue, the Falcons turned to Allgeier and Caleb Huntley against the Browns. Allgeier gained 104 combined yards with one catch, highlighted by a 42-yard run. Atlanta had him on the field for about a third of their plays in Weeks 2 and 3. His size (5’11” and 220 lbs.) gives him upside in scoring at the goal-line.

Latavius Murray, New Orleans Saints

Without knowing the long-term status of Alvin Kamara, it isn’t easy to put a gage on Murray. This week, he started the game as the backup to Mark Ingram, but Ingram left midway through the game with an injury. Murray ultimately finished with 65 combined yards, one touchdown, and a catch on 12 touches. He is a veteran player with a history with the Saints. At the very least, he is a 2B handcuff to Kamara.

Other running backs to add: Mike Boone-Broncos, Caleb Huntley-Falcons, Craig Reynolds-Lions

Wide Receivers

Jamal Agnew, Jacksonville Jaguars

With Zay Jones out this week, Agnew worked the short areas of the field for the Jaguars, leading to four catches for 50 yards and two scores. He almost has a running back feel based on his career usage and yards per catch (8.5). Agnew kept his job in the NFL by returning kicks over the previous five seasons. I only view him as a short-term cover if Jones misses more time.

Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

Over his first four games with the Packers, Watson only has six catches for 51 yards on 10 targets plus three rushes for 22 yards and a touchdown. He has the look of a game-breaking wideout who will only get better under the guidance of Aaron Rodgers. His speed and movements in space paint him as a buy-and-hold option in 2022.

Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys

Gallup should only be available in shallow leagues with 16 roster spots. He finished with an expected game line (2/24 on three targets) in his first game back in action, but one of his catches resulted in a score. Gallup should be up to a full workload in a couple of games while offering WR3 value over the remainder of the season.

Other wide receivers to consider adding: George Pickens-Steelers, Corey Davis-Jets, Alec Pierce-Colts

Our full Week 5 Waiver Wire report will be published on Tuesday morning.