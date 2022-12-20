You’ve made it to Week 16! Congrats on advancing in your fantasy football playoffs. Now, don’t get too cute. You may need to stream a QB if you're missing Kyler Murray or Jalen Hurts. If you lost Jonathan Taylor, you almost certainly need to stream a running back. But for the most part, your team should be playoff ready. These picks are mostly for bench depth and emergency situations.

Remember, there's no reason to save your FAAB, so go ahead and spend away on any insurance you would like for Weeks 16 and 17. Good luck, and let’s get to it!

QUARTERBACKS WAIVER WIRE

Russell Wilson (DEN)



Wilson is expected to return this week, and if he is dropped, he could be worth stashing as an insurance policy for your Week 17 matchup. Though the veteran QB has struggled all year, his best game of the season came in Week 14 vs. Kansas City when he finished as QB3 with three passing TDs and another 57 yards on the ground. He gets the Chiefs again for Week 17. Wilson is available in 54% of leagues.



Kenny Pickett (PIT)



Pickett is expected to return this weekend, and the matchup is excellent vs. the Raiders, who have allowed the eighth-most fantasy points per game this year to QBs. Pickett has 190 or more passing yards in five of his last six healthy games and carried the ball six times or more in five of those last six healthy games. He's available in 89% of leagues, and his Week 17 contest with Baltimore is also a favorable matchup.

Brock Purdy (SF)



We had him on our list last week, and he's here again after meeting our expectations in Week 15. Purdy followed up his QB8 finish vs. Tom Brady and the Bucs with a QB14 finish this week vs. Seattle. He threw for 217 yards with a pair of TDs and no interception. Purdy should be trusted for a solid floor, with some upside vs. Washington this week and Las Vegas for Week 17.



Others: Sam Darnold (CAR), Mike White (NYJ), Gardner Minshew (PHI)

Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports

RUNNING BACKS WAIVER WIRE

Zack Moss (IND)



With news that Jonathan Taylor is likely out for the season, it's time to go ahead and drop him for your fantasy playoffs. Moss carried the ball 24 times for 81 yards on Saturday and out-snapped Deon Jackson 31-9 in the second half. This week he gets the Chargers, who allow a league-leading 5.52 yards per carry to running backs. His Week 17 matchup is excellent, with the Giants allowing the third-most yards per carry this year. He's 97% available.



Deon Jackson (IND)



Deon Jackson carried the ball 13 times for 55 yards and caught a one-yard TD pass on Saturday vs. the Vikings. Earlier in the season, Jackson filled in admirably for Taylor finishing as the RB4 in Week 6, with 42 yards and a rushing TD in addition to 10 catches for another 79 in the air. The matchups ahead with the Chargers and Giants are both excellent. He’s 93% available.

Chuba Hubbard (CAR)



Hubbard only carried the ball four times for 10 yards, but he caught three passes for another 57 through the air. Meanwhile, D'Onta Foreman had his fourth game in six weeks with 3.5 yards per carry or less. With the Lions ahead, the matchup is no longer as good as it was, as Detroit is allowing only 74 yards per game across the last eight games, but if you're hurting at RB, Hubbard could be a flex play. Hubbard is 60% available.



JaMycal Hasty (JAX)



Travis Etienne left the Dallas game early with an ankle injury, but he did return briefly in OT. Should Etienne miss any time, Hasty is the target. Hasty played 78% of the snaps when Etienne missed Week 12, and in Week 17, the matchup is ideal with the Houston Texans, who allow the most fantasy points to opposing runners this year. He's available in 94% of leagues.



Others: Tyler Allgeier (ATL), James Cook (BUF), Gus Edwards (BAL), Khalil Herbert (CHI)

WIDE RECEIVERS WAIVER WIRE

Chris Moore (HOU)



Moore has seen 19 targets across the past two weeks with no Brandin Cooks or Nico Collins. If Cooks and Collins remain out, Moore is a start vs. the Titans, who have allowed an average of 42 PPR points per game to opposing wideouts- the most in the league. Week 17's matchup is also juicy vs. the Jaguars, who have allowed 35.6 points per game to the position across the last seven contests. Moore is available in 80% of leagues.



Demarcus Robinson (BAL)



Robinson remains the WR1 in Baltimore, seeing six targets and catching all six on Saturday vs. the Browns for 29 yards. Since Week 7, he is averaging 6.5 targets per game, and he's got the Steelers and the Falcons up next—each of whom is bottom-seven vs. the position. If Lamar Jackson returns soon, we could also see a higher ceiling. Robinson is available in 85% of leagues.

Russell Gage (TB)



Gage could be an option in deeper leagues as long as Julio Jones sits. Gage played 62% of the snaps in Week 15 and had a 27.2% target share with no Jones, and he turned it into 59 yards and two TDs. Next up is an Arizona secondary that has allowed 25 passing TDs this year, tied for second-most with the Tennessee Titans. Gage is available in 87% of leagues.



Rashid Shaheed (NO)



If you are in a very deep league, you can pick up Rashid Shaheed. The rookie undrafted free agent led the Saints in snaps, routes, and receiving yards on Sunday (95), and he has now logged three straight games with 50+ receiving yards. He's available in 99% of leagues.



Others: KJ Osborn (MIN), Treylon Burks (TEN), Jahan Dotson (WSH), Isaiah Hodgins (NYG)

TIGHT ENDS WAIVER WIRE

Chigoziem Okonkwo (TEN)



Okonkwo now has 30-plus yards in each of his last seven games, and on Sunday, he led all Titans receivers with five targets and caught four for 54 yards. Okonkwo's 2.63 yards per route run is the best among tight ends who have run at least 50 routes. With Houston up next, there is plenty of opportunity for upside.



Juwan Johnson (NO)



Johnson now has seven touchdowns across his last seven games played. If you're playing TE for the touchdown lotto, you can't get much better than that. Johnson is available in 80% of leagues.

Robert Tonyan (GB)



Tonyan does well in friendly matchups, and that's exactly what he gets in Week 16. Miami has allowed the third-most fantasy points to TE this year. We just saw Dawson Knox have a big game vs. Miami, with 98 receiving yards and a TD, so if you're playing tight end roulette, Tonyan could be your guy. He's 75% available.



Others: Jordan Akins (HOU), Taysom Hill (NO)