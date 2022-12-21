In 2000 and 2001, Marshall Faulk showed fantasy drafters the impact of a high-volume three-down back with an explosive ceiling in touchdowns. He scored 47 times over 28 games with the St. Louis Rams while averaging 155 yards and 5.9 catches per game. Over the next five years, LaDainian Tomlinson (31), Shaun Alexander (28), and Priest Holmes (27) set NFL all-time records in touchdowns, but only one running back (Alvin Kamara – 2020) scored more than 20 times since 2006.



Faulk had a sensational three-game run in 2001 from Week 14 to 16 when he gained 522 yards with seven touchdowns and 18 catches. Over this span, Faulk averaged 37.4 fantasy points in PPR formats. Clinton Portis posted two difference-maker games in the fantasy postseason in 2002 (21/130/3 with three catches for 75 yards and one score) and 2003 (254 combined yards with five touchdowns and two catches).



Here’s a look at the top five running backs over the past 20 seasons in the fantasy postseason (Week 14 to Week 16 – Week 15 to 17 starting in 2021):

1. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams (2017)

Anyone winning an overall championship in 2017 had to have Gurley on their team. Over the first 12 games, he gained 1,502 combined yards with 11 touchdowns and 48 catches. After success in Week 14 (13/96/2 with three catches for 39 yards), Gurley posted back-to-back domination games in fantasy points (45.00 and 49.60) when he gained 456 combined yards with six touchdowns and 13 catches. His 123.10 fantasy points over three matchups created a massive edge over a three-week run.

2. LaDainian Tomlinson, San Diego Chargers (2003)

Over his 16 starts in 2003, Tomlinson gained 2,370 combined yards with 17 touchdowns and 100 catches, leading to 439 fantasy points in PPR formats. His play was exceptional from 2002 to 2007 (131 combined yards with 1.25 touchdowns and 4.2 catches per game). He gave his fantasy supporters a box-to-wire showing after three elite weeks in the postseason (530 combined yards with six touchdowns and 26 catches or 115.00 fantasy points). Tomlinson even finished the season with an electric game in Week 17 (31/243/2 with eight catches for 17 yards).

Greg Trott/Associated Press

3. Jamaal Charles, Kansas City Chiefs (2013)

The Chiefs gave Charles only 55 touches from Week 14 to Week 16 in 2013, but he gained an incredible 9.4 yards per play. His highlight outing came in Week 15 despite the Raiders shutting him down in the run game (8/20/1). Charles caught eight passes for 195 yards with four scores, leading to 59.50 fantasy points in PPR formats and the best single postseason game over the past 20 years. Over his three playoff weeks, he gained 518 combined yards with eight touchdowns and 15 catches.

4. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints (2020)

On the opening weekend of the fantasy playoffs in the high-stakes market in 2020, Kamara found the end zone on six occasions, setting up an incredible fantasy day (172 combined yards and three catches). He finished with 56.20 fantasy points, ranking him third over the previous 20 seasons behind Jamaal Charles (59.50) and Clinton Portis (57.40). Kamara scored 28.40 and 22.40 fantasy points over the following two weeks, pushing his three-week stats to 460 combined yards with eight touchdowns and 13 catches (107.00 fantasy points).

5. Larry Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs (2005)

Johnson came in 2005 as the RB2 on the Chiefs behind Priest Holmes, who played well over eight games in 2004 (196/892/14 with 19 catches for 187 yards and one touchdown). Fantasy drafters fought for Johnson in the third and fourth rounds in the high-stakes drafts, and he rewarded them with an excellent season (2,093 combined yards with 21 touchdowns and 33 catches) despite only making nine starts. From Week 14 to Week 16, the Chiefs gave him the ball 98 times, leading to 534 combined yards with seven touchdowns and nine catches. Johnson scored over 30.00 fantasy points in each game (38.10, 32.40, and 33.90), making him the most consistent elite running back late in the season over the past 20 years.

Honorable Mention: Steven Jackson, St. Louis Rams (2006)

Jackson is the only other running back to score over 100.00 fantasy points since the turn of the century. He gained 2,334 combined yards during the regular season with 16 touchdowns and 90 catches. Jackson helped Rob Benetti win the NFFC overall championship when he gained 518 combined yards with six touchdowns and 16 catches. His best game came in Week 16 (33/150/1 with six catches for 102 yards and one score).

Unsung Back: Domanick Williams, Houston Texans (2004)

In his rookie season in 2003, Williams proved to be a three-down fantasy sleeper (drafted 101st in the NFL) when he gained 1,382 combined yards with eight touchdowns and 47 catches while making only 10 starts. Mark Srebro (aka Gordon Gekko on the message boards) rode him to an overall title in the NFFC. He finished the year with 1,776 combined yards with 14 touchdowns and 68 catches on 370 touches. Williams scored one touchdown during the fantasy playoffs each week, leading to 507 combined yards and 15 catches (83.70 fantasy points). Unfortunately, he only played in one other season in the NFL.

Here’s a look at the running backs that rushed for over 200 yards in the fantasy postseason since 2001: