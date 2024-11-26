3 Fantasy Football Streaming Kickers to Target in Week 13
Outside of the top options, fantasy scoring at the kicker position has been incredibly flat this season. The difference between the kicker ranked No. 7 in per-game scoring (minimum 2 games played) and the No. 21 kicker is just 1.5 fantasy points per game.
That doesn't mean that it doesn't matter who you start, however. It just highlights how dependent kickers are on game flow and matchups. There are few must-start fantasy options at the position (just ask anyone who drafted Justin Tucker), and instead, you should be diligent about checking the waiver wire for the best options to start each week.
Here are the three best fantasy football kicker streaming options who are available on the waiver wire in at least 50% of ESPN leagues in Week 13.
Fantasy Football Streaming Kickers Week 13
1. Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills (vs. SF) — 73.1% Available
If you've been reading this column all season, you're probably tired of hearing about Tyler Bass. But after the Buffalo Bills' bye week, he is once again available in most leagues despite being one of Week 13's best kicking options — streamer or not.
As 6.5-point favorites in a game with a 45.5-point over/under at FanDuel Sportsbook, we can expect a ton of scoring from the Buffalo Bills against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. And that typically means a ton of fantasy opportunities for Bass.
The Bills' kicker has hit double-digit fantasy points in three of his last five games, averaging 10.2 per game during that stretch. He's attempted multiple field goals in all but two games this season, with 3-plus extra point attempts in all but three games.
The effectiveness of the Bills' offense may limit how many 50-plus yard attempts we see from Bass, but his volume keeps him in play as a top option for most weeks, and this one isn't an exception.
2. Brandon McManus, Green Bay Packers (vs. MIA) — 94.6% Available
Since being picked up to address the Green Bay Packers' terrible kicking situation, Brandon McManus has been perfect on his 13 extra point attempts and converted seven of eight field goal attempts.
Like Bass above, he's getting a ton of work, averaging 4.2 kicks per game. The Packers' offense being so effective is skewing those kicks toward extra points more than you'd like to see, but he's still got a couple of double-digit fantasy point performances to his name.
He should have no trouble getting work on Thanksgiving, with the Packers taking on the Miami Dolphins in a potential shootout. Green Bay is a 3.5-point favorite in a game with a 47.5-point over/under at FanDuel.
The Dolphins' opponents have an average starting field position of the 32-yard-line this season, which is the sixth-highest for any team in the NFL. Giving up consistent short fields like that has them allowing the league's most fantasy points per game (11.3) to opposing kickers.
3. Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons (vs. LAC) — 54.9% Available
Just a few weeks ago, Younghoe Koo was one of the most rostered kickers in fantasy football. A couple of down performances and a bye week now have him available in the majority of leagues.
For my money, he was overrated both coming into the season and early in the year when he was on a tear. But now things have shifted too far, and I'm betting on a bounce-back making him a solid if unspectacular fantasy option again.
Koo is a career 86.5% on his field goals, and through his first six games of 2024, he was right in line with that, at 88.2%. Do we think one ugly five-game stretch, in which he made only 44.4%, is suddenly the new normal for Koo?
Considering he went 2/2 in his final game of the stretch (and was 100% on extra points during that time, too), absolutely not.
Koo was the No. 6 kicker in fantasy football through Week 6, and if he even kicked near his usual average over the last few weeks we'd still be looking at a guy considered a top option. I'm not worried about his real-world play, and so a possible shootout against the Los Angeles Chargers (47.5-point over/under at FanDuel) is a great spot for him to remind everyone was he was such a popular fantasy option.