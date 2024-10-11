3 Last-Minute Fantasy Football Streaming RB With Brian Robinson a Game-Time Decision
Commanders running back Brian Robinson has been one of the steals in drafts this year, going from RB29 off the board in most drafts to RB10 in PPR leagues and averaging 15.5 points per game.
Unfortunately for those who have basked in his glory thus far, NFL insider Ian Rapoport is calling Robinson a “game-time decision” for Washington’s Week 6 game against the Ravens, leaving managers with a potential hole to plug at the last second.
While Robinson has dealt with this knee injury for a few weeks, it’s important to have a backup plan just in case. Below are three streaming RBs to consider this week if Robinson can’t play. Availability numbers come from ESPN.
Fantasy RB Streaming Options Week 6
Roschon Johnson, Bears, 83% available
Johnson, the Bears RB2 behind D’Andre Swift, has become a goal-line option for the Bears, scoring 3 TDs over the last two weeks. He’s averaging 11.1 fantasy points per game and 9.7 touches over the last three weeks overall.
This week the Bears face the Jaguars in what could be a positive gamescript for their backs. While I wouldn’t expect a ton of touches, unless Swift gets hurt, his volume and goal-line role give Johnson a decent floor if you’re desperate.
Dare Ogunbowale, Texans, 95% available
This comes down to if Joe Mixon plays and how desperate you are to fill the hole. If Mixon is out, Ogunbowale is a viable option after having 21 touches in Week 5. If Mixon is in, there’s no need to pick up Ogunbowale.
That said, Ogunbowale has scored 15.4 and 14.7 points in the last two weeks in PPR leagues. He’s had 10 catches for 104 yards in that time, establishing himself as the Texans top pass catcher without Mixon.
His 3.5 and 2.0 yards per carry marks aren’t ideal. But if you’re in a PPR league and desperate, Ogunbowale isn’t a bad option if Mixon needs another week to heal.
Tyrone Tracy, Giants, 74% available
Tracy was a breakout star in Week 5 with Giants starter Devin Singletary out with a groin injury and one of the top waiver wire adds this week as a result. If you’re in a league where Tracy hasn’t been picked up, I would grab him now as he should have a big role in this offense even when Singletary returns.
Singletary has logged consecutive limited practices, which was the case last week too before he was deemed out. Groin injuries have a high probability of reinjury, so don’t expect the Giants to push it here.
Tracy was strong as the lead back, averaging 7.2 yards per rush in Week 5 and finishing with 129 yards on the ground. He only had 1 catch for 1 yard and finished with 14 points overall.
The Giants face a Bengals team whose offense is humming. This could be a high-scoring game, giving Tracy more opportunity to shine. If Singletary is out again, Tracy is an easy plug-and-play back for Week 6.