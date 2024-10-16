3 Streaming Kickers for Fantasy Football Week 7
We’re onto Week 7 of fantasy football with the Cowboys and Bears on a bye this week. That means some managers are looking for a streaming kicker to step into the starting role, or for some a better option long term.
We’ve got you covered on both fronts.
Below are three kickers who have good matchups this week as a streaming option, and could become regular starters as the season progresses.
Let’s dive in. Availability based on ESPN.
Fantasy Football Streaming Kickers Week 7
Jason Myers, Seahawks 89% Available
Myers has a strong matchup this week against the Falcons in Atlanta, where three kickers have scored 12 or more points on them this season. That’s good news for Myers, who has scored an average of just 6 points per game over his last four outings.
A big part of that struggle is due to him missing four attempts over the last four weeks, but he's been reliable throughout his career. In a must-win game for the struggling Seahawks facing off against a Falcons team that kickers have made 100% of their field goal attempts against, I expect Myers to have a bounce-back game.
Wil Lutz, Broncos 93% Available
Lutz has gone a perfect 9-for-9 on field goal attempts this year and hasn’t missed an extra point attempt either. The only reason he isn’t rostered in more leagues is the Broncos offense has struggled in many spots this year.
This week, Denver gets a tasty matchup against a Saints defense that gives up the most yards per game in the NFL (395.8) but is stingy in the red zone, allowing a TD only 38.1% of the time, second-best in the NFL. That means drives ending in field goal attempts.
In a dome setting (the game is in New Orleans), I like Lutz to have a strong performance, possibly above his average of 9.2 points per game, the eighth-highest in fantasy.
Tyler Bass, Bills 80% Available
Bass had a forgettable performance against the Jets on Monday Night Football, missing a field goal and shanking an extra-point attempt. This is a good time to buy low on him.
While not dominant overall, the Bills' offense is much better at home than on the road, averaging 40.5 points per game so far this year. Likewise, Bass has scored 10 and 12 points in their two home games.
The Bills take on a Titans defense giving up the most yards per play (4.3) in the NFL and kickers have made all their field goal attempts against them this year. The Bills could pile on the points this week, which puts Bass in a position to have a big game again at home.