5 Running Back PPR Sleepers in 2024 Fantasy Football Drafts (Perine, McLaughlin Offering Late-Round Value)
When the Denver Broncos released Samaje Perine last week, it suddenly boosted the value of quite a few runners in later rounds. This morning Chiefs runner Clyde Edwards-Helaire was added to the PUP list, too.
Suddenly, Perine is viable as a last-round pick in PPR leagues, Jaleel McLaughlin moves into the committee and third-down role in Denver, and Javonte Williams is the clear winner to lead the room with a chance to finally break out. All of these runners present value at their current average draft position (ADP).
Let’s look a little closer at how the dominos should fall. I’ll also mention a couple of other runners to target late in your drafts.
1. Samaje Perine, Kansas City Chiefs
ADP: 314
It looks like the Chiefs have signed their Jerick McKinnon replacement. Those of us who are high on Pacheco shouldn’t worry too much, but Perine does become a late-round deep league sleeper in this potent Chiefs offense. Perine finished 2023 with career highs for targets, catches and receiving yards while working in a committee with Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin in Denver, and he should have an immediate role spelling Pacheco on passing downs. Should Pacheco miss any time due to injury, the veteran could be in store for a much bigger role, too. Clyde Edwards Helaire will open the season on the PUP list.
2. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos
ADP: 90
No team targeted their running backs more than Sean Peyton’s Denver Broncos in 2023. Sure, some of that was dump offs from Russell Wilson, but let’s not forget PPR superstar Alvin Kamara who was a monster in Peyton’s system in New Orleans. Williams was able to put up 1,000 all-purpose yards last season despite being in recovery from a PCL, MCL, and ACL tear. This year he should be fully healthy, and as the Broncos just cut Samaje Perine only for him to sign with the Chiefs, Denver must be confident in Williams. This should be William’s show in an offense that looks to improve with Bo Nix under center. Williams was a popular breakout candidate before he was injured in 2022, and who is to say he can’t still break out in 2024? At his current ADP as the RB27 off the board, I will continue to draft him every chance I get.
3. Jaleel McLaughlin, Denver Broncos
ADP: 175
As I mentioned above, no team targeted their running backs more than Sean Peyton’s Denver Broncos in 2023. Javonte Williams is the leader of the pack, but the sleeper here is McLaughlin who will be taking over the third-down role now that the Broncos have released Samaje Perine. McLauglin was explosive when given the opportunity in his rookie season, averaging 5.4 yards per carry and catching 31 of his 36 targets. Denver made it a point to get him involved in the passing game when he was on the field in 2023, as he also ranked first in targets per route run.
A couple more runners to target late:
4. Antonio Gibson, New England Patriots
Gibson signed a three-year deal with New England this off-season and is expected to work in tandem with Rhamondre Stevenson. He will likely be the pass-catching component of this backfield. A converted wide receiver, Gibson saw 50+ targets in each of his last three seasons in DC, and has a career 81% catch-rate. With the Patriots expected to be playing from behind in most games this season, Gibson could be a sneaky grab.
Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
I’m just going to come out and say it: I’m not a big fan of Rachaad White. In 2023, White averaged 16 rushing attempts per game (6th) ; however, the Tampa Bay run game ranked last in yards per game (88.8) last season, and White was not efficient as a runner, averaging just 3.64 yards per attempt. Perhaps that is why the Bucs drafted Bucky Irving, a speedy, though undersized, runner out of Oregon. Where White did succeed, however, was in the receiving game. White was targeted 70 times last season and his 549 receiving yards ranked third among running backs. The Bucs have a new offensive coordinator in Liam Coen, who will want to increase the efficiency of the run game. Why would the Bucs not use both runners to maximize results?