Andrei Iosivas Fantasy Outlook Climbing After Latest Updates on Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase
Ja’Marr Chase is expected to be limited on Sunday. Tee Higgins missed practice on Friday with a hamstring issue. The betting line for this game moved half a tick in favor of the New England Patriots, and fantasy football managers are suddenly wondering what to do with the Cincinnati Bengals offense.
Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Outlook
Should managers with Ja’Marr Chase on their rosters panic? It's not a great sign, but you probably have to start Chase on Sunday unless you have a very stacked bench or he sits entirely. Chase has the elite ability and chemistry with Burrow to still have some big plays, even with limited snaps.
However, if you’re looking for a weekly flex play or setting a DFS lineup, it’s time to consider WR Andrei Iosivas and TE Mike Gesicki this weekend.
Andre Iosivas, Mike Gesicki Get Big Boosts
Iosivas played the Ja’Marr Chase role in camp during the hold out and received high praise from Joe Burrow. Iosivas is expected to be the primary slot receiver for the Bengals, taking over the Tyler Boyd role, but if both Higgins and Chase are limited, there’s no doubt Iosivas will be lining up on the outside. That leaves more opportunities for Burrow to target Mike Gesicki over the middle.
Iosivas is a speedy receiver that flashed late last year when he had the opportunity to start. In Weeks 16 and 18, Iosivas played at least 70% of snaps while drawing a 21.4% target share, a 35.5% air-yard share, and a 19.2% first-read share. A big target at At 6'3" and 212 lbs, Iosivas has a lot of potential to flash this season, and should be relevant this weekend with the opportunity.
Gesicki had over 700 receiving yards for two seasons in Miami before Mike McDaniel, and then he had a down year in New England. However, Gesicki is a talented pass catcher, and early reports from camp are that he and Joe Burrow have also shown strong chemistry. He’s not a great blocker, but that shouldn’t matter as the Bengals will need more receivers this weekend, and Gesicki can line up in the slot when Iosivas moves to the perimeter.
If you’re streaming tight ends this weekend, consider both Mike Gesicki and Hunter Henry in this game.
Need help making your lineup decisions for your first game of the season? Don't forget to check out the SI Fantasy Week 1 rankings for every position.