Fantasy Football Draft or Pass: Will Justin Fields Be a Fantasy Draft Steal?
Justin Fields is back in the saddle again.
Following a 2024 season that saw him start just six games before losing his job to Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh, Fields is now the unquestioned starter for the New York Jets. That has put him squarely back on the fantasy football radar as a potential QB1 in most leagues.
Fields, who is just 26 years old, has been a starter in the NFL for two full seasons (2022-2023). In his second NFL campaign, he rushed for 1,143 yards … that’s the second-most rushing yards from a quarterback in a single season all time. He also averaged 19.7 points per game and finished sixth in fantasy points at the position. Fields missed four games the following year, but he still averaged a respectable 17.7 fantasy points per game.
In those two years, Fields averaged an impressive 64 rushing yards per game and rushed for 12 combined touchdowns. Rushing numbers like that made Fields a valuable asset in the fantasy world. Those totals continued last season, as Fields rushed for an average of 38.5 yards in his six starts for the Steelers. Projected over a full year, he would have finished with 655 rushing yards.
What’s more, he would have projected to rush for 14 touchdowns.
In terms of his total fantasy point projection, which of course includes stats as a passer and a rusher, Fields was on pace to score a whopping 321.1 points. That would have been good enough to finish as the seventh-best quarterback in fantasy football, ahead of Jalen Hurts!
2025 Fantasy Outlook
Fields signed a two-year, $40 million contract with the Jets and is their locked-in starter as we head into the 2025 campaign. In any season where he’s started at least 13 games, the versatile Fields has averaged no fewer than 17.7 fantasy points. As I mentioned earlier, he was on pace to score a career-high in points last season before Wilson took the starting role.
Fields has never been a top-notch passer, throwing for no more than 2,562 yards or 17 touchdowns in any single season, but he does have an advantage in New York. Their top wide receiver, Garrett Wilson, played with Fields at Ohio State … so there’s already an established rapport. The Jets also lack depth behind Wilson among pass catchers, so I would expect this offense to run the ball often with Breece Hall. I also expect to see Fields record 150-plus carries.
Draft Or Pass
Fields is one of the most desirable fantasy quarterbacks in the league heading into drafts for two reasons: First, his rushing chops make him a threat to put up a big number in any given week. Second, and just as important … Fields’ average draft position on the NFFC website is 109.1, and 17 quarterbacks are being picked ahead of him right now.
That makes the mobile signal-caller a potential bargain in drafts.
With all that said, Fields will be a quarterback I’m targeting this summer. Rushing totals like he can produce at his position are fantasy gold, and I plan on reaping the rewards.