Fantasy Football Impact on Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave With Derek Carr Expected to Play
It’s been a rough few weeks for fantasy managers of Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave. After Derek Carr injured his oblique in Week 5, the Saints have played rookie Spencer Rattler and journeyman Jake Haener, which has led to some disappointing performances for Kamara and Olave over the last three weeks.
Today, however, fantasy managers got some good news when Saints coach Dennis Allen said Carr will practice this week and Allen is optimistic Carr will play Sunday.
That seemingly provides a fantasy boost for both Kamara and Olave, especially this week against a subpar Carolina Panthers defense that gives up the most fantasy points to running backs and among the most to QBs and WRs too.
The challenge is the boost may just be back to their numbers the first five weeks, and not a massive increase overall.
Kamara provides the most upside of the two. He averaged 77.6 rushing yards per game and 4.6 catches for 42.8 yards per game and scored 6 TDs with Carr at QB. Since Carr was out, those averages dropped to 39.0 rushing yards and 31.0 receiving yards per game with 1 total TD. His catches per game improved to 5.7 receptions per game, but that was a product of the Saints being unable to pass deep.
Olave should also improve in fantasy. He averaged 4.4 catches per game, 55.0 yards per game, and scored a TD with Carr in. Without him, Olave averaged 3.7 catches and 40.7 yards per game with no TDs. The Saints are also without Rashid Shaheed for the rest of the year, so Olave should be the unquestioned top target in the offense.
Both should have strong games against the Panthers, but after that, the Saints face the Falcons and Browns before a Week 12 bye. Those defenses are middling in terms of yards per game allowed and points per game allowed in both real and fantasy football.
Not bad, but not great.
That theme continues with matchups against the Rams, Giants, and Commanders. The first two have losing records, but the Rams give up the 16th-most passing yards per game, Giants give up the sixth-fewest passing yards per game, and the Commanders are giving up the seventh-fewest passing yards per game.
None are as strong against the run, but the Saints, with and without Carr, are averaging just 116.4 rushing yards per game, 21st in the NFL.
Overall, Carr’s expected return is a positive for Kamara and Olave. However, given the Saints are 2-6 with some tough games after this week’s matchup against the Panthers, it’s safe to assume neither will become the secret ingredient in a championship roster.