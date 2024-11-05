Fantasy Football Streaming Quarterbacks to Target in Week 10
Most fantasy football managers weren't missing their quarterbacks with a short slate of byes in Week 9, and while we have more teams getting the week off in Week 10 (four), the situation repeats. You might have been counting on Geno Smith or Jordan Love, but Jameis Winston and Aidan O'Connell sitting out shouldn't matter for your lineup.
But bye weeks aren't the only cause for needing a streaming quarterback. There have been plenty of disappointments at the position all season, and unless you have maybe a top-eight option, your best bet is to play the matchups and enter each week with a fresh slate, picking the best option for the given week off the waiver wire.
These QBs are available in at least 50.0% of ESPN public leagues and are your best streaming options to start in your fantasy football lineup in Week 10.
1. Russell Wilson, PIT (@ WAS) — 78.4% Available
Russell Wilson having a down game against the New York Giants and then going on bye has left him overlooked in most leagues, but you've gotta like his matchup in Week 10.
The Washington Commanders show as a tough matchup for quarterbacks in fantasy football if you just look at points allowed, but matchups with Deshaun Watson (8.4 points) and Andy Dalton (2.0 points) pull that average down. Daniel Jones has now burned them for 18.3 and 24.4 in two matchups, and Joe Burrow (25.4) and Baker Mayfield (29.7) both torched them too.
Also consider that Russ' 24.9-point fantasy outing in his season debut came against a New York Jets defense that gives up even worse fantasy production to the position.
With a couple of starts and now a bye week to prepare as the Steelers' starting quarterback, Wilson is in a great spot to take advantage of this matchup. And as a bonus if he does play well? Two of his next three opponents after this week have allowed top-five fantasy scoring to the quarterback position so far this season.
2. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (@ LAR) — 37.3% Available
Tua Tagovailoa has 18.6, 14.7 and 17.5 fantasy points in his three complete games this season. Those aren't elite numbers by any stretch, but it's similar to what we've seen from him in the past — solid consistency in an offense that does give him some big upside on any given week.
The Los Angeles Rams rank No. 30 in PFF's coverage grade on the season, and as a team, they have 35 missed tackles on pass plays. That's a beautiful combination for an offense that wants to both work downfield to their speedy wideouts and on short screen passes to shifty playmakers.
That positions this perfectly as a potential "upside week" for Tua, while also meaning good things for his fantasy scoring floor as well. Whether you want safety or a potential blowup for a huge game, he offers both.
3. Daniel Jones, NYG (@ CAR) — 87.6% Available
Here's our weekly deep cut for those of you in deeper leagues or who are playing with a bunch of other managers who also stream QBs. Daniel Jones shouldn't be your first option, but he's the best bottom-of-the-barrell pickup for Week 10.
Jones is coming off his best fantasy outing of the season, dropping 24.4 points against Washington. He's also shown the ability to turn in fine-to-good performances on a few other occasions, dropping 18.3 his first time against Washington, 19.4 against the Browns, and 22.1 against the Seahawks.
His floor is incredibly low, having also fallen below 7 points on three occasions, but the Carolina Panthers are not typically a floor matchup. They're allowing over 20.0 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, only holding an opponent below 12.0 points once all year.