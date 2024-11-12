Fantasy Football Streaming Running Backs to Add on Waiver Wire in Week 11
In a surprise twist, a few relevant fantasy football running backs emerged in Week 10, opening the door for managers needing a streaming option in Week 11. That hasn’t been the case the last few weeks, but the door opened and now you can make a waiver wire pickup for someone who could start in Week 11 and possibly beyond.
Below are some streaming options at running back to prioritize on the waiver wire if you’re in need this week. They profile as low-end RB2s or flex plays, but beggars can’t be choosers.
All availability numbers come from ESPN.
Fantasy Football Running Backs Streaming Options in Week 11
Cam Akers, Vikings, 83% Available
I mentioned Akers in this spot last week based on the idea the Vikings will start to limit Aaron Jones’ touches in an effort to keep him healthy down the home stretch. That appeared prophetic last week as Akers had 13 carries to 17 for Jones.
Those were the most rushing attempts for Akers since the Vikings traded for him and he had his highest snap share (31%) of the season too. Jones, meanwhile, had his lowest snap count (52%) of the season in a game he wasn’t injured in.
This week the Vikings face a Jaguars defense that gives up the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing RBs in the NFL. The Vikings need to get Sam Darnold back on track after back-to-back games where he threw multiple INTs, but if they jump out to a lead on the Jaguars, expect Akers to see plenty of touches as both a runner and receiver.
Jaylen Warren, Steelers, 48% Available
Warren was on the field for 45% of the Steelers offensive snaps last week, playing only two fewer snaps than starter Najee Harris. He ran the ball 14 times for 66 yards and had 2 catches for 29 yards as well. Harris had 21 rushing attempts for 53 yards and a TD.
This week, the Steelers face a tough run defense in the Ravens. But while Baltimore is holding opposing RBs to the second-fewest rushing yards in the league, they’re giving up the second-most receiving yards to RBs in the league. Warren is the better pass catcher between him and Harris and plays in the two-minute drill more than Harris. That creates a good matchup in a spot where most see nothing but bad.
The biggest concern for Warren is his lack of TDs this year. But in PPR leagues, he’s valuable this week because the Steelers will likely need to throw the ball more against a defense more susceptible to the pass than the run.
Audric Estime, Broncos, 92% Available
Estime is apparently the Broncos new RB1 because he led the team in rushing attempts (14) and snap count (45%) for Denver RBs. That didn’t result in a good performance (54 rushing yards and 5.4 total fantasy points), but if Estime is the new RB1 in Denver, he’s worth an add. Broncos coach Sean Payton said he'll get more touches moving forward during his Monday news conference.
Estime is a bruising rookie out of Notre Dame who scored 18 TDs in his final year in South Bend. That ability to punch in TDs in short-yardage situations provides upside on a Broncos offense that’s finding its footing around rookie QB Bo Nix.
This week, the Broncos face a Falcons defense that is tied for giving up the fifth-fewest points per game to opposing RBs. It’s a risky play starting Estime this week, but he’s worthy of a pickup and could be more valuable in favorable matchups.