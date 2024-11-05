Fantasy Football Streaming Running Backs to Target in Week 10
The running back position is the worst to stream at this point of the season with all the starters and most of the backups already claimed. However, if you need a streaming option in Week 10, we have three options for you that are available in over 50% of ESPN leagues.
The Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks are all on bye weeks in Week 10, meaning starters Josh Jacobs and Kenneth Walker III are all out, as well as Nick Chubb and Alexander Mattison/Ameer Abdullah.
You won’t get the same production from these streaming options as them, but they are worthy of consideration as you set your lineup.
All availability numbers are from ESPN.
Fantasy Football Streaming RBs Week 10
Cam Akers, Vikings (88% Available)
Akers was acquired in a trade three weeks ago and finally got in on the action last week, running the ball 6 times for 46 yards and also getting 2 catches for 7 yards. Those numbers aren’t spectacular, but it does suggest he’s the RB2 in Minnesota moving forward. With a plus-matchup this week, that could spell a big game.
The Panthers give up the most rushing yards per game (159.3) in the NFL, the most rushing TDs per game (1.7), and 4.6 yards per carry (20th in the NFL). That’s led to the most fantasy points per game to RBs (27.1) in the NFL.
Aaron Jones rushed the ball 21 times and had 4 carries in Week 9. If the Vikings get up early, which they have done this year, Akers could spell Jones and see his touches increase, this week at least. Against a porous Panthers defense, this could be a sneaky play that leads to a big week for Akers.
Tyler Allgeier, Falcons (51% Available)
Allgeier disappointed last week after I mentioned him in this column, but I’m going to back him this week with the Falcons facing a Saints team that just fired their coach and is playing out the string at this point of the season.
The Saints are giving up 136.6 rushing yards per game (25th in the NFL) and 5.1 yards per rush (30th). Overall, they’re conceding the seventh-most fantasy points to running backs this season.
Bijan Robinson had 26 touches last week and 20 the week before. The Falcons may be looking to spell Robinson a bit more in this one if they go up early. Allgeier would benefit most in that scenario.
Ray Davis, Bills (86% Available)
Davis is still only getting a small percentage of the snaps on the Bills offense (14% in Week 9), but he’s shown how explosive he can be and should be more involved in a plus-matchup this week.
The Bills face a Colts defense that gives up 149.8 rushing yards per game, second-worst in the NFL, and 4.4 rushing yards per carry (15th in the NFL). They’re middle-of-the-pack in terms of fantasy points conceded to RBs, but they have given up 317 passing yards to opposing RBs, and Davis just proved he's dangerous in the passing game as well.
Davis had a 63-yard receiving TD last week against the Dolphins and had another breakout catch against the Jets in Week 6. He’s an explosive back who the Bills will continue to find ways to get the ball in space and let him cook.