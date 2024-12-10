Fantasy Football Streaming Running Backs to Add on Waiver Wire in Week 15
The fantasy running back position was a bit of an enigma in Week 14. Some big names had ho-hum performances (Alvin Kamara, Saquon Barkley) while a few last-minute waiver wire adds had monster games (Zach Charbonnet, Isaac Guerendo).
What that reminds us all is that even though no teams are on a bye week for the rest of the season and the fantasy playoffs are here, adding players on the waiver wire is just as important now as it was throughout the season. Maybe even more so.
Here are three running backs you should target on the waiver wire in Week 15 to use as streaming options as the fantasy football playoffs get going. All availability data comes from ESPN.
Fantasy Football Running Back Streaming Options in Week 15
Patrick Taylor, San Francisco 49ers, 96% Available
I mentioned Guerendo in this spot last week and he had a monster game for the 49ers, turning 17 touches into 128 total yards with two touchdowns and 26.8 fantasy points in a win over the Bears. Unfortunately, Guerendo hurt his foot late in the game and didn’t return, leaving Taylor as the 49ers primary running back with Jordan Mason and Christian McCaffrey already on the IR.
Taylor isn’t as explosive or elusive as Guerendo. In three seasons with Green Bay, he averaged 4.0 yards per rush. Despite that, it doesn’t seem to matter who the RB is in Kyle Shanahan’s offense. They’re going to put up fantasy points.
The 49ers play the Rams on Thursday night, leaving Guerendo’s status up in the air on a short week. If Taylor starts, he faces a Rams defense giving up the 13th-most fantasy points per game to opposing RBs on the season, and the second-most rushing yards per attempt (6.0) over the last three weeks. That puts Taylor in auto-start territory if he’s the lead back.
Tank Bigsby, Jacksonville Jaguars, 74% Available
I mentioned Bigsby in this space last week too and he delivered with 18 rushes for 55 yards and a TD. Travis Etienne, meanwhile, had only four carries for 20 yards.
It seems clear right now the Jags are going with Bigsby as their primary rushing back while Etienne gets more work in the passing game. That’s great news for Bigsby as the Jags take on a reeling Jets opponent in Week 15. Both teams are eliminated from the playoffs, but the Jets season has completely unraveled and at this point, they may throw in the towel.
Bigsby is one of the best backs in the NFL in terms of yards after contact. With Mac Jones now starting for the Jags for the rest of the season, they’ll want to limit his exposure and focus on the running game. That gives Bigsby a solid floor as a flex starter with RB2 upside.
Isaiah Davis, New York Jets, 96% Available
With the Jets out of playoff contention, it wouldn’t be surprising if they shut Breece Hall down for the rest of the season. While Braelon Allen was the presumed backup, Davis looked better in Week 14, turning 11 touches into 67 yards with a TD, finishing with 15.7 PPR points. Allen had 15 touches for 81 yards and no TDs.
The Jets backfield is, without Hall, a committee, giving Davis flex potential moving forward. They face the Jaguars in Week 15 followed by the Rams. Those are two of the worst defenses against opposing running backs in fantasy football in the entire NFL.
Keep an eye on Hall’s playing status, but it does seem like he’s done for the year. If that’s the case, buy Davis stock and consider him start-worthy these next two weeks.