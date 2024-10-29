Fantasy Football Streaming Running Backs to Snag Off Waiver Wires Week 9
It’s getting thin at the running back position on waiver wires in most fantasy football leagues, with the top backs and even their backups getting snagged over the last few weeks as players settle into their roles and establish their value for fantasy managers.
That doesn’t mean there aren’t some stragglers still available. With the 49ers and Steelers both on bye weeks, plus injuries to several top backs leaving them uncertain for Week 9, I’ve got a few RBs still available in most leagues who could be streaming options for you this week.
Let’s get into it, with all roster numbers coming from ESPN.
Fantasy Football Streaming RBs Week 9
Tyler Allgeier, Falcons, 49% Available
Allgeier was a hot pick up early in the season when it appeared he was in a true running-back-by-committee with Bijan Robinson. That’s proven inaccurate, however, as Robinson has established himself as the clear top back in this offense. Still, Allgeier is valuable to have on your roster as he’s still getting around 35% of the snaps for the Falcons and has a couple of good matchups coming up.
Last week, Allgeier had 12 rushes for 33 yards, but in a Week 6 blowout win over the Panthers, he had 18 carries for 105 yards and a TD. When the Falcons are in the lead, they want to get Allgeier involved to save Robinson for a presumed playoff run. That means Allgeier is a matchup-based starter.
The good news is, this week the Falcons play a Cowboys team that allows 154.6 rushing yards per game, second-worst in the NFL. In Week 10, they face a Saints team giving up 143.6 rushing yards per game, 28th in the NFL. These are two good matchups for the Falcons and Allgeier.
Zach Charbonnet, Seahawks, 38% Available
While Charbonnet was picked up in most leagues after Kenneth Walker was injured, the interesting note about him is he’s handling 50% of the snaps the last two weeks with Walker healthy. That hasn’t led to a massive uptick in production for Charbonnet, but it is noteworthy that this backfield appears to be split at this point.
In the last two weeks, Charbonnet has only garnered 14 touches, but he did get a red zone handle last week against the Bills and turned it into a TD. He finished with 11.4 points in the game.
This week, the Seahawks face a Rams defense giving up 139.1 yards per game rushing, 23rd in the NFL, which presents an opportunity for Charbonnet to do some damage.
Braelon Allen, Jets, 75% Available
Jets starting RB Breece Hall has seen a big increase in touches since Todd Downing took over as offensive coordinator, yet Allen’s snap count increased last week to 31%. He took advantage of that time, turning 12 carries into 32 yards with a TD, finishing with 9.2 points in fantasy.
It’s clear the Jets want to run the ball with Downing calling plays. That should mean more opportunities for Allen, especially on a short week playing the Texans on Thursday night.
At minimum, Allen is worth a roster spot. If the Jets continue to falter, Allen could see an increased workload as they save Hall for next year and try to see what the rookie can do.