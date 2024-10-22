Fantasy Football Week 8 Waiver Wire Pick Ups: Tua Tagovailoa, Romeo Doubs Lead List
Week 7 was a tough one for injuries. Brandon Aiyuk and DeShaun Watson are done for the season, while superstar wideouts Mike Evans and DK Metcalf also sustained injuries that could cause them to miss multiple weeks.
Drake Maye also left the game early and didn't return with a rib injury, but there is optimism he won't miss much time.
A few backfields continue to be hard to predict, including the Dolphins and the Buccaneers. Sean Tucker and Jalen Wright are two players who should be rostered due to their future potential if you have the room.
No teams are on bye this week, but that shouldn’t stop you from making moves and keeping your roster fresh. Here are our top fantasy pick ups for Week 8.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pick Ups for Week 8
Fantasy Waiver Wire QBs Week 8
Drake Maye, Patriots, 87% available
Maye put together another solid fantasy start in London and has logged more than 20 fantasy points in each of his two starts. That was good enough to finish as the QB10 for Week 6, and he was the QB4 heading into Monday night football. His next few matchups are not ideal (Jets, Titans, Bears), but Maye has some mobility and should continue to improve as a passer. He's worth an add in Superflex leagues.
Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins, 73% available
Reports are that Tua will be back this weekend, to the relief of those who have Tyreek Hill, De'Von Achane, and Jaylen Waddle on their fantasy rosters.
If he does start this week, he will face the Arizona Cardinals, who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this season. In his single complete game this season, Tua finished as the fantasy QB9.
Russell Wilson, Steelers, 94% available
Wilson looked like he could cook again on Sunday night vs. a banged-up Jets defense. Wilson still throws a beautiful deep ball, and his connection with George Pickens should be great for fantasy. Wilson completed 16-of-29 pass attempts for 264 yards and two touchdowns while also running in a third touchdown in Sunday's 37-15 victory. This week's matchup with the Giants is favorable for quarterbacks, too.
Others: Sam Darnold
Fantasy Waiver Wire RBs Week 8
Alexander Mattison, Raiders, 57% available
Mattison seems to have taken over the backfield in Las Vegas, running the ball 23 times for 92 yards vs. the Rams on Sunday despite Zamir White being active in this game. It was the most carries for Mattison and any Raiders running back this season. It's unlikely that the Raiders will be in many favorable game scripts for runners, but the volume could make Mattison a weekly flex play.
Tyrone Tracy, Giants, 52% available
Tracy seems to have earned more playing time, as he was on the field more often than Devin Singletary, who returned from injury this week. Neither runner had a lot of action in a game where the Giants were getting blown out, but Tracy has been the more efficient runner this season, averaging 4.36 yards per carry to Singletary's 3.92. Singletary also has a pair of fumbles this year.
Tyler Goodson, Colts, 95% available
Jonathan Taylor continues to deal with an ankle injury, and Goodson played ahead of Trey Sermon, who has been dealing with a knee injury, this week. Goodson has been far more effective across three weeks with no Taylor, averaging 4.74 yards per carry while Sermon has managed just 2.86. If Taylor continues to miss time, Goodson should be rostered in more leagues.
Ray Davis, Bills, 85% available
Davis is still behind Cook despite an impressive Week 6 performance in which he ran 20 times and logged 152 all-purpose yards. However, the Bills could be in plenty of game scripts where they will lean on the run, and Davis should get more of the timeshare.
Dameon Pierce, Texans, 96% available
The Texans traded Cam Akers back to the Vikings, and Pierce is the early-down handcuff for Joe Mixon in a run game that has become even more important to Houston with the loss of Nico Collins.
Jaylen Wright, Dolphins, 92% available
Wright was dynamic when he had the ball Sunday, averaging 6.6 yards per carry with a 20% explosive run rate. He's still in a timeshare with Mostert and Achane, but if you have the room, it's worth betting on the talented rookie.
Others: Sean Tucker, Kendre Miller, Keaton Mitchell
Fantasy Waiver Wire WRs Week 8
Romeo Doubs, Packers, 63% available
Doubs' 80% route participation rate leads all Packers receivers, and since returning from his one-game hiatus, he has impressed. Doubs has totaled 14 targets across the past two games, leading all receivers with 11 grabs, 143 yards, and 2 touchdowns.
Jauan Jennings, 49ers, 55% available
The 49ers are beat up. Not only are they without Christian McCaffrey, but they are also without Brandon Aiyuk for the season. Aiyuk tore his ACL and MCL in Week 7. Deebo Samuel is hospitalized with pneumonia, and George Kittle has a sprained foot.
The last time the Niners needed a WR to step up, Jennings answered the call. In Week 3, Jennings caught 11-of-12 targets and scored 3 touchdowns vs. the Rams with no Deebo Samuel.
Jalen Tolbert, Cowboys, 74% available
Tolbert will continue to get targeted on the outside routes with Brandin Cooks on the IR for Dallas. Only the Seahawks have averaged more passing yards per game than the Dallas Cowboys.
Keon Coleman, Bills, 56% available
Coleman had a massive game in Week 7, catching 4-of-7 targets for 125 yards vs. the Titans.
Others: Ricky Pearsall, Juju Smith-Schuster, Michael Wilson
Fantasy Waiver Wire TEs Week 8
Noah Fant, Seahawks, 92% available
No team has passed more than the Seahawks this season, and Fant has benefited the last two weeks, catching all 10 of his targets in that span and logging 128 yards. If you're needy at the position, Fant is a decent dart.
Hunter Henry, Patriots, 73% available
Rookie Drake Maye has been leaning on his tight end. Henry caught 3-of-5 targets in Maye's first start and scored a touchdown. Last week, he targeted Henry 9 times, and Henry caught 8 of them for 92 yards.
Others: Jonnu Smith, Taysom Hill, Cade Otton